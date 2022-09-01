Love Island: Josh Moss reveals woman ghosted him for Instagram ‘posing’

<!–

A Love Island contestant has revealed he was ghosted by a potential love interest after she stalked his Instagram profile and thought he was too much of a “poser.”

Josh Moss, who is newly single after splitting from his former co-star Amelia Marni, revealed on The Handbags podcast this week he was rejected by a woman who was previously “into” him for looking “obsessed” with his social media feed.

Josh recalled the awkward meeting from his younger years with his co-host Michael Brunelli, who joked that his friend’s Instagram made him a “running red flag.”

Love Island star Josh Moss (right, with ex-girlfriend Amelia Marni) was ghosted by a potential love interest after she stalked his Instagram profile and thought he was too much of a ‘poser’

He explained how he met the woman through a mutual friend ‘pre-Love Island’ when he was working as a cricket coach.

“I had my whistle on, the cap, the sunglasses, I spoke with authority, the kids looked up to me like I was their hero,” he said.

‘I caught her attention, and she noticed me and she said to [our] friend: “Oh my God, who is this man? I’ve never seen him before. I’d like to have his number.”

The mutual friend thought it would be better to give her Josh’s Instagram handle and told him to expect a follow request in the near future.

“I was buzzing. I was over the moon, I had a pick-me-up all day,” Josh said.

‘I went home, and I got an advertisement [on Instagram] and I saw it was her. I was planning our date, what we were going to do.’

But Josh never received a message from the woman and after waiting five days, he contacted the mutual friend who explained what had happened.

The boyfriend told Josh that the woman ‘really liked you’ [and] thought you were really attractive,” but she found his Instagram content to be a turnoff.

“Unfortunately, she’s been scouring your socials and thinks you’re a bit of a poser, and she’s not really into it!” they added.

While Michael burst out laughing, Josh admitted that his social media at the time was a bit chilling due to his penchant for “selfies” and “rig shots.”

“I’m not going to lie, it was kind of obsessed with me!” he chuckled. “I can’t even deny the fact. That was it, never heard from her again.’

Michael, who is engaged to MAFS star Martha Kalifatidis, replied, “You were just a huge walking red flag to her!”

Josh admitted he rebranded his social media after the ghosting incident by deleting “lots of photos” that made him look like a poser.