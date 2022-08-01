Love Island final FIRST LOOK: Ekin-Su and Indiyah lead the glamour

Paige Thorne

Name: Paige Thorne

Age: 24

Place: Swansea

Activity: paramedic

Who is their type on paper? ‘I just can’t find anyone in Swansea.

“I don’t have to wipe. So hopefully they can just come to me now!

“I came out of a relationship and was just so done with guys. Then I thought: ‘Okay, I’m bored now’

Indian Polack

Name: Indian Polack

Age: 23

Place: London

Activity: Hotel waitress

Who is their type on paper? “It’s pretty hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.

Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.

“I don’t think I’ve ever dated two guys who are quite the same.”

Tasha Ghouric

Name: Tasha Ghouric

Age: 23

Place: Thirsko

Activity: Model and dancer

Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a mess.

“This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.

“I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now, so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.”

Gemma Owen

Name: Gemma Owen

Age: 19

Place: Chester

Activity: International dressage rider and business owner

Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to find love, I want to have a very nice summer.

“I’d say I’m fun, flirty, and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.

“If I want the same man, I’d do it, but in a nice respectful way.

Andrew Le Page

Name: Andrew Le Page

Age: 27

Place: Guernsey

Activity: Estate agent

Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone, I’m very loyal.

“I’m a good friend because when I’m with someone, I’m all there for them.

‘I’m actually single once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to try it.’

Ekin-Su Cülculoglu

Name: Ekin-Su Cülculoglu

Age: 27

Place: Essex

Activity: Actress

Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains!

‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can talk well. There’s nothing like stubbornness!’