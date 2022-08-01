Love Island final 2022: Tasha and Andrew finish in fourth place as Indiyah and Dami finish third

Indiyah and Dami were awarded third place at Love Island 2022, ahead of Tasha and Andrew, who were just behind them in fourth place.

They entered the final day of the show alongside Ekin-Su and Davide and Gemma and Luca but missed out on the £50,000 prize after the final public vote on Monday night.

The four couples gathered in the garden of the villa for the live final hosted by Laura Whitmore, as viewers waited to discover the winners after an eight-week run of the ITV2 dating show.

Laura announced that the pair had come in fourth as Tasha revealed she was thrilled to have made it to the final with her boyfriend Andrew.

Discussing his experience, Andrew said, “It was difficult for me, it was clear that I liked Tasha. When the Casa girls came – it was hard, but I had to open myself up and see if there was another connection. But it was still Tasha.’

Tasha revealed that they have plans to move into London together and continue the good vibes.

When they announced that Indiyah and Dami had finished in third place, the pair joined Laura for a chat on the couch.

Laura noted that they were “really strong” for Casa Amor, but Indiyah said she was very “with Dami” when they separated, but joked that she was “using her brain cells” and being open to connections.

Indiyah discussed their “unbreakable connection” which she said would not be broken by bombshells entering at the end of their journey.

Laura asked ‘Did you expect your friendship to evolve?’ While Indiyah admitted she didn’t see it coming, Dami admitted he thought it was always on the map.

The live show was hosted by Love Island presenter Laura, who wore a striking floral jumpsuit and a selection of pretty flowers in her blonde wavy locks.

The islanders woke up on the last morning of the series and celebrated with a drink in bed, where they were greeted with a text saying they would be attending the summer ball.

Anticipating the outcome, the islanders prepare for the prom with a quick professional salsa lesson in the garden.

They are taught a ‘little hot Latin dance class’.

Andrew said, “It’s good that Tasha is next to me, because I can’t move to save my life.”

And Indiyah laughed, “How am I going to be able to do this?”

Ekin-Su was enthusiastic about her and Davide: ‘Be the best, why not?’

Luca said of him and Gemma, “We just had a good laugh!”

After the dance session was completed, the girls were treated to a shopping trip where they could buy the dress of their dreams before the party and relax in a spa.

A-list: Indiyah chose a white bridal-inspired number for the prom (left), and Ekin-Su wore a bold pink satin number

Everything comes to an end: Gemma was wearing a long black dress when she walked into the villa

Read his statement: Tasha had an intense moment with Andrew

They went out together, but not before the boys joked that they were being left to their own devices again, Indiyah joked to her delight: ‘No idea – summer is over Dami’.

Luca added, “But maybe this time all roads lead to China.”

The boys stayed in the villa and wrote declarations of love to their other halves. Sitting in the bedroom, the group of men discussed what to say to their friends.

Meanwhile, on their spa day, the girls also put pen to paper and jotted down their own feelings.

And then, with the villa garden beautifully transformed for the summer ball, the islanders arrive in their finery.

Watch further: Ekin-Su and Davide were seen clapping for the other couples

Words: Indiyah looked like a true vision when she made her statement to Dami. read aloud

And when they take their seats tonight, it’s up to the couples to read their statements to each other one by one.

Romance, tears of joy and emotion abound as Andrew and Tasha, Dami and Indiyah, Davide and Ekin-Su, and Luca and Gemma express their true feelings.

While the boys were dressed in black tie, Tasha was the first to arrive in a form-fitting black dress with sequins and a pair of evening gloves.

Ekin-Su dressed in a pink satin dress complete with a thigh split as she danced salsa with Davide.

Indiyah chose a white bridal-inspired number when she read her statement to an emotional Dami.

Gemma was wearing a long black dress when she walked into the villa and Tasha had an intense moment with Andrew.

Gemma opened her heart to Luca in her emotional speech as she admitted to “working hard” and “loving their chatter,” but otherwise felt their journey was “smooth.”

Luca said he was immediately drawn to Gemma’s smile and although he thinks she’s “sexy,” he revealed it was the “little things” that helped him fall in love.

Indiyah’s speech was equally moving, joking that they had gone from “two heartbreak to two lovebirds,” revealing that she would always choose him – leaving Dami in tears.

Dami swallowed the tears as he read his own speech to Indiyah, using the metaphor of a car on the road to describe their journey at the villa, how they had a flat tire and had to park before starting again.

Ekin-Su told Davide that he was her “soulmate” and that she wanted him in her present and future.

Davide thought about Ekin-Su’s “mistakes”, but told her how two souls will find each other if there is a real connection.

After the unveiling he would also say ‘te amo’ [Italian for I love you] when he was sure it was her, Davide ended his speech with the special words.

‘I love your ambition, dedication, the way you take care of others and your sexy body’.

“Our journey was up and down, but we both knew we would find our way back to each other.

“When I fall asleep and you take my ear implant off for me, I knew you were the one.”

Andrew told Tasha that he knew he had fallen in love with her when she told him about her superpower. As he insisted she had “inspired more people than she will ever know.”