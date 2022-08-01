Love Island FINAL 2022: Luca teases going official with Gemma as couple finish second

Love Island’s Luca revealed that he has a special moment planned to officially ask Gemma to be his girlfriend outside the villa during Monday night’s series finale.

The daughter of the fishmonger and former footballer Michael Owen finished in second place behind Ekin-Su and Davide, with the pair taking home the £50,000 prize money.

When presenter Laura Whitmore emphasized that they hadn’t officially declared themselves as a couple, Gemma replied: “I was the one who said ‘Let’s wait’ because I wanted my family’s approval, but on the outside I think that’s the plan. is.’

Luca added: “I have all day planned. I have something special.’

Winners Ekin-Su and Davide declared themselves an official couple earlier in the series, while Tasha and Andrew, who finished in fourth place, did the same.

Dami and Indiyah also went official last month, with the pair finishing third in this series.

When asked by Laura if Gemma and Luca could summarize their relationship, Gemma said, “Stubborn. We’re both stubborn as hell. We bicker like crazy, but we keep going.’

Luca concluded, “I’ve never been so in love with anyone and I’ve changed while I’m here and I think it better be.”

The pair were a controversial couple in this series after Luca was accused by fans of overreacting to certain situations in the villa.

Luca was criticized by some viewers for being furious after learning that he and Gemma had been voted the least suitable couple last week.

After being rescued, he sat down by the fire pit and muttered to Gemma, “Ooh, I’m going to have some fun tonight,” suggesting he was about to start.

Later Luca said: “The people I voted for, I don’t give a fuck,” adding that he sounded “angry” because: “F**king all I know is how good me and Gemma are, but then three of you voted for me.’

Viewers at home criticized Luca for his response, calling it both exaggerated and hypocritical, after he scolded Tasha for being upset about being on the bottom and voting for his fellow islanders too.

His family took his side and captured a screenshot of a comment from a fan supporting Luca.

The comment read: ‘I can’t believe how many people don’t have basic skills. Luca wasn’t upset about the voices, he was upset that no one had worried about him and Gemma’s relationship before.

“On both couples he votes for, he’d made it clear to them how he felt about their relationships. Is it so bad that he expected the same level of honesty, genuineness and openness from them?

The boy has his heart on his sleeve, is not afraid to show vulnerability and has remained faithful and true to his feelings. The boy cares, leave him!’

Luca’s family then added: ‘Say it louder for the people in the back!!!! Our boy has been so open, loyal and honest with his emotions all the way through this experience.

“Like our mom said, we wanted to tell him a few times that I might buy a cream cake to throw at him so I have the chance), but he’s been so true to himself and wasn’t afraid to to be. emotional.

“Everything that was unpleasant was resolved. We are so proud, just like his friends. Our boy comes home with his eternal love. LOVE island 2022, complete.’

Gemma and Luca chatted with Laura shortly before Ekin-Su and Davide were announced as this year’s winners of Love Island, with the pair splitting the £50,000 prize money under a new show line.

The pair beat Gemma and Luca, who finished in second place when the show bosses announced that the ‘split or steal’ choice that came with the jackpot was being dumped.

In previous years, the winners chose an envelope with the prize or nothing, after which one of them decided to share or keep the entire £50,000.

Ekin-Su and Davide were the fan and bookie favorites going into Monday night’s final.

The Turkish actress jumped into the arms of businessman Davide and said he “couldn’t believe it” when their names were announced.

Ekin-Su reportedly told a friend how she’d be “tempted” to steal the entire prize pool if her connection wasn’t real.

When asked what Ekin thought she would do if she won, she is said to have written in a text message, “It’s a game show after all, it’s business. If it’s not real, I’d be tempted.

“But I’m at the right age to find the right man. I know what I’m looking for. I want to find The One.’

Ekin-Su said of making the final two on this year’s Love Island, “It feels so surreal to find the man of your dreams and just grow up.”

Speaking of what she liked most about Davide, she added, “Aside from the perfect body, I would definitely say there was an instant spark and a real butterfly feeling.”

She also summed up their relationship as “absolutely insane,” with Davide saying he “couldn’t believe it.”

Monday night’s finale saw the four remaining couples blossom for the show’s annual summer ball.

Along with Ekin-Su and Davide, the last remaining islanders were Luca and Gemma, Dami and Indiyah, and finally Tasha and Andrew.

Tasha and Andrew were the first to launch in fourth place, followed by Dami and Indiyah.