Love Island fans want Maya Jama to take over presenting duties from Laura Whitmore after she QUIT

Love Island fans are hoping Maya Jama will host the next series of ITV2’s hit dating show after Laura Whitmore announced she’s quit her job as a presenter.

The Irish TV star, 37, confirmed on Monday that she ran away from the villa after hosting the series for three years.

Laura had taken over the hosting job in 2020 from her late boyfriend Caroline Flack, who committed suicide in February of that year.

Laura revealed that she had decided to leave because she found parts of her job “very difficult”.

She admitted she struggled with “certain elements” of the show’s format that couldn’t be changed, such as the fact that she had to fly to South Africa to record the show.

Fans of the hit show took to Twitter within seconds of the announcement to share who they hope will take over from her – with Bristol-born beauty Maya a runaway fan favorite.

“So Laura Whitmore is saying goodbye to #LoveIsland – can someone clear @MayaJama’s diary for winter and summer,” one said.

Another wrote: ‘Maya Jama should host Love Island. She was in line for who would host it when Caroline Flack left before the first winter of #loveisland started.”

A third suggested: ‘Petition for @MayaJama to be the new host of the love island #loveisland.’

Meanwhile, this year’s winner, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, was also a firm favorite, commented one social media user: “I’d love to see Ekin-Su or Maya Jama host Love Island. #LoveIsland.’

Another echoed, ‘Is Ekinsu coming? Laura is leaving #LoveIsland.’

One user mentioned another former entrant and wrote: ‘Top 3 in the race to replace Laura Whitmore… @ekinsuofficial @MayaJama and @MauraHiggins #loveisland.’

Another runner for the coveted title was AJ Odudu when a fan tweeted, “Also add @AJOdudu as an option to thank #LoveIsland. I can already imagine her stepping into the villa, ready to unleash the DRAMA.’

While another social media user suggested Kerry Katona as the host, he wrote: “I really think Kerry Katona should be a contender for #LoveIsland host.

“Famous unlucky in love and relatable, down to earth, asks the questions we really want to know, nothing but honesty and couldn’t hide a facial expression if she wanted to… let’s talk.”

In her statement, Laura said she only planned to fill Caroline in for one series, emotionally saying she hoped she would make her late boyfriend “proud.”

On Instagram, Laura said: ‘Some news! I will not be hosting the next Love Island series.

“There are certain elements of the show that I have found very difficult that cannot be changed because of the format, including flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

“I wish it was still possible, but know you’re in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in Caroline for a series and it turned out to be 3 series.

“I hope I made you proud, Caroline.”

Speaking of Laura’s departure, an ITV spokesperson said: ‘Laura has been a fantastic host over the last three series of the show.

“We are so grateful for all she has brought to the programme, but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.”

ITV has not announced who will replace Laura as host of the show for Love Island’s upcoming winter series in early 2023.

Following Laura’s Instagram announcement, her celebrity friends and former Love Island stars were quick to take over the comments to heap her praises.

Former contestant Faye Winter said, ‘She would be really proud! You’ve done an incredible job.’

And Love Islander Demi Jones added: ‘You were incredible! We will miss you.’

As Vicky Pattison gushed, ‘You did a great job mate!! You will be missed.’

Her departure from the show comes after Laura opened up about the “exhausting” and “heavy” aspects of hosting Love Island, according to the mirror.

She told the Distraction Pieces podcast, “With things with Love Island, sometimes it’s just a bit exhausting because some things are just mental.

‘As a host, this doesn’t take much time compared to my other work. It’s over eight weeks.

“The host only comes three or four times, it always has, but it gets the most attention. It’s a bit tiring and it’s tough.’

Laura – who shares daughter Stevie Ré with Love Island narrator husband Iain Stirling – took over as Love Island presenter for the 2020 winter series in South Africa.

She has since hosted series seven and eight of the ITV2 dating show, with the latest series crowning Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti as winners earlier this month.

The presenter previously presented I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! for five series from 2011, while she was also a Eurovision commentator in 2014.

Laura also competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 with professional dancer Giovanni Pernice, but was the fifth celebrity to be voted out.

The model is making a career change as she makes her West End debut as Jenny in 2:22 A Ghost Story in September.

Lily Allen, Tom Felton, Mandip Gill and Giovanna Fletcher previously starred in the popular theater production, which will see Laura co-star with Felix Scott, Tamsin Carroll and Matt Willis.