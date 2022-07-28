Love Island fans speculate Ekin-Su and Davide have taken the baby challenge to a ‘whole new level’
“They’ve got a head start!” Love Island fans speculate that Ekin-Su and Davide took the baby challenge to a ‘whole new level’ as they get steamy under the covers
Love Island fans speculated that Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Saclimenti took the baby challenge to a “whole new level” on Wednesday night’s episode.
The Italian stallion, 27, and the actress, also 27, got steamy under the covers after gushing about each other’s parenting skills.
The challenge is that each couple becomes parents to an electronic baby doll, which they have to nurse and care for for a day – with the best parents winning.
Viewers took to Twitter when they joked that the couple was “ahead of others”, adding that their fake baby, Irene, would soon have a sibling.
One fan of the show wrote, “Davide and Ekin really took the baby challenge at the end to a whole new level, didn’t they.”
Someone else joked: ‘Ekin-Su [will be] going into labor right after her steamy night with Davide.’
Another added: ‘I know I’m getting ahead of things, but imagine Ekin-Su and Davide having a real baby. I really think I’m going to cry.’
One viewer wrote: ‘Davide and Ekin were making babies it seems they got a head start and Andrew and Tasha watch parents sleep after a day with kids, no sex at all from [being] bruised.’
Elsewhere on Wednesday’s show, Danica Taylor and Jamie Allan were dumped from the villa after the public voted.
A tearful Danica told the girls, “I’m walking out of here with someone I honestly think I have a good relationship with. I am proud of myself.’
The couples’ relationships were really put to the test as the sound of crying babies reverberated throughout the villa, indicating that the islanders have some new house guests.
They were greeted by the sight of five babies all screaming, forcing the couples to act as parents all day long.
Goodbye: Wednesday’s episode kicked off with a brutal dump as Danica Taylor and Jamie Allan headed home
Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page named their baby Leo, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope named their daughter Sienna Funke Hope.
Paige Thorne and Adam chose Sage, while Gemma Owen and Luca Bish chose Rodge after Gemma’s sister’s nickname.
The girls soon got a text saying they could leave the villa for brunch, while the boys had to look after the babies.
House guests: The next morning, the islanders were greeted by the sight of five babies all screaming, forcing the couples to act as parents for the day
Looks good: Davide went on to do his daughter’s makeup, gave her lipstick and a coat of blush, before saying ‘Ekin-Su is going to kill me’
They start making some baby food to feed the little ones, with Davide saying ‘She’s like me, if you feed me I’m happy, if you feed her she’s happy’.
Andrew takes little Leo to the fire pit to tell him about his mother’s superpowers in a sweet moment.
Davide went on to do his daughter’s makeup, giving her lipstick and a coat of blush, before saying, “Ekin-Su is going to kill me.”
