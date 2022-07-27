Love Island fans slam sexy Mile High challenge as ‘cringey’ and compare it to ‘soft porn’

Love Island fans blasted the latest challenge in Tuesday night’s episode, labeling it “the worst challenge in love island history.”

In the episode, the Islanders were tasked with taking on a Mile High challenge in which the girls transformed into sexy flight attendants.

They then had to strap the boys to their seats before standing on a vibrating board and shaking their stuff.

They then had to pop a bottle of champagne before choosing a boy to go to the bathroom with to join the mile-high club.

But viewers at home found the challenge pointless and “cringey,” lamenting the fact that it had taken the place of more popular games like the Tweets Challenge.

One fan tweeted: ‘Every challenge this year is the girls or guys getting undressed and trying to be sexy. I miss RIGHT CHALLENGES’.

Another agreed, writing: “This is the worst challenge in the history of the love island.”

A third echoed: “You’re telling me we disguised soft porn as a challenge rather than the tweet challenge? ax the producers immediately’.

While someone else asked ‘can we have a challenge other than this please’.

And a fifth said: ‘This mile high challenge is so damn stupid, the producers are completely off the air! It was really painful to watch!’

Fortunately for fans, it was announced this week by host Laura Whitmore that the Baby Challenge will return this series during Aftersun.

The challenge is that each couple becomes parents to an electronic baby doll, which they have to nurse and care for for a day – with the best parents winning.

While chatting with former finalist Chris Hughes on the Love Island spin-off show, Laura revealed, “We’re entering the final week, it’s a big one. I can exclusively reveal that the baby challenge is back.’

Chris, who entered the challenge with ex-partner Olivia Attwood, replied, “Is it back?” while the crowd cheered.