Love Island fans slam Luca for sulking over a challenge after criticising Tasha for the same thing

Love Island fans have berated Luca Bish for grumbling about a challenge when he previously dismissed Tasha Ghouri’s feelings regarding duties on the show.

On Wednesday’s episode, the fishmonger became embroiled in a tense feud with partner Gemma Owen after he was upset by her raunchy behavior at a challenge.

In the challenge, dressage rider Gemma turned into a sexy flight attendant and plunged into the task, licking Adam Collard’s chest while the other guys laughed.

But as Gemma walked over to Luca, he was seen “push” her toward the next boy, Dami, as he seemed visibly irritated by the vulgar moment.

At the Beach Hut he said, “I’ll be honest, I don’t want Gemma licking another guy.”

Gemma laughed and continued with the challenge, returning to her partner at the end, while Luca smiled as he seemed to be over the moment.

But after he got back to the villa, Gemma took Luca aside to discuss his reaction to the challenge, saying he acted like a 12-year-old for pushing her away.

Luca initially denied being annoyed, saying it was “just chatter,” but then admitted he couldn’t stay “annoyed” at her.

During their heated argument, Gemma said, “You can sit here and say you’re not in a mood… you’re in a mood.”

While Luca insisted he wasn’t, Gemma protested, “Luca don’t play fat…you pushed me away, had a face like a slammed a**e, are you 12?!”

He then admitted that he was annoyed at her for “licking” the other guys in the challenge, saying that’s why he didn’t “annoy” her.

He said: ‘Obviously it’s not fun to watch, but it’s a challenge. Lick other guys, put your head there, but it’s a challenge. I can’t really stay mad at you about it.’

Still, Gemma quickly picked up on his phrasing and replied, “So you can’t exactly ‘stay’ there to annoy me — so you got annoyed.”

Their argument then grew even fiercer when Luca snapped, “I don’t care what the hell you did in the challenge.”

Luca walked away from the conversation and muttered ‘it puts my head in’, before removing his microphone and storming out of the villa.

Gemma sarcastically joked, “Well, that went well.”

Speaking to her fellow islanders, Gemma had also labeled Luca “p***k” for being annoyed by the challenge, while Indiyah Polack said he was a “baby.”

Watching the antics unfold at home, viewers were quick to point out that Luca had mentioned it before Tasha Ghouri ‘it’s just a game’ when she got upset after the Challenge Or Dare and Snog Marry Pie.

Last week, Dami Hope and Luca had insisted “it’s just a game” and said they would not apologize after Tasha got mad at the couple for calling her “fake” in a challenge.

The pair were accused of bullying Tasha with their antics, and the duo later apologized to Tasha, emphasizing that they had no intention of hurting her feelings.

Fans wrote on Twitter: ‘Now Luca is still whining? But don’t let Tasha be upset for more than five minutes… #LoveIsland’; ‘Luca, it’s just a game, remember what you said to Tasha #loveisland’; ‘tasha is a bigger woman than me because she didn’t yell “you’re still crying?!” to luca #loveisland’;

‘Tasha is in her own world with Andrew who is undisturbed ❤ Good on her. Luca gets some karma’; ‘luca bullied tasha for taking challenges personally, now watch him #loveisland’; So when Tasha cried because of a challenge, Luca told her “it’s just a challenge” YET he’s sulking BECAUSE of the challenge??? My brain is not busy with #LoveIsland’;

‘this villa needs to give Luca the same treatment he gave tasha for weeks for all his crying #LoveIsland’; Not Luca justifying his behavior towards Tasha saying it’s just a game but is literally going into cardiac arrest because of what Gemma did?? in a?? challenge?? #LoveIsland’; Why is it ‘just a game’ when Tasha is upset by a challenge, but it is serious when Luca is upset. #LoveIsland.’

After the episode, Luca’s family flocked to him, claiming that his behavior was the result of a “crazy intense environment.”

On Luca’s Instagram Stories – while managing his social media while he’s at the villa – his family argued that the fishmonger was “vulnerable” and “in touch with his emotions” during the heated argument.

In a lengthy statement they wrote: ‘9/10 weeks of no contact with family and friends. It’s a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened. Learning to have and resolve disagreements is part of all successful relationships.

‘Society preaches that men shouldn’t bottle things up and open them up??? So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he has been. Nothing but real.

First to admit he’s a little f**k, but I don’t feel he’s wrong here. Would do anything to hug him.’