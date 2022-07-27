Love Island fan’s slam ‘childish’ contestants as Luca tells Gemma to ‘f*** off’ during blazing row

Love Island fans branded the contestants as “school kids” when viewers saw Luca Bish tell Gemma Owen to “f*** off” as he stormed out of the villa during a blazing argument on Tuesday.

The couple was at odds during a raunchy Mile High challenge that saw the 19-year-old dressage rider lick the chest of Adam Collard, 26.

The fishmonger, 23, was seen turning off his microphone and walking out the front door after the altercation, which came after a group debrief saw the girls side with Gemma and the boy agreeing with Luca.

Indiyah called Luca a “baby” because he was moody about the challenge, while Adam and Davide said Luca was right about his “feelings” at the time.

Viewers of the show claimed the heated argument highlighted the couples’ “serious compatibility issues,” with some criticizing Gemma’s “aggressive approach” and others believing Luca to be “overly jealous” and protective.

Elsewhere fans scolded the other contestants for getting involved and ‘stirring’ the pot in the moments leading up to the line.

On Twitter, someone wrote: “Even a high school relationship can’t be so childish.”

Another added: ‘Not surprised Luca and Gemma have come to an agreement, it’s just a game of ffs, why does Luca have to get so overly jealous? About something innocent, Gemma only sees what everyone else has seen all season, I thought Gemma was “wise” lol.

A third fan disagreed when they wrote: “People just want to use Luca as a scapegoat and whip toy, it’s so obvious. If anything, Gemma is wrong for how she handled it. It was an unnecessary argument to bring up again when he made it clear that his feelings about it were purely at the time.”

Someone else said, “I’m sorry, but all those other people except Dami are worried about Luca and it’s pure play. Especially Adam and Paige.’

Others emphasized couples’ compatibility when they added, “Is Luca affectionate or does his fearful attachment style clash with Gemma’s avoidant style? That is never a good match and always ends badly for the anxiously attached.’

“Luca and Gemma don’t have a ‘strong bond’, he is obsessed and she tolerates him, the end,” wrote another fan.

One Twitter user wrote: “As Luca and Gemma survived, they have serious compatibility issues.”

During the episode, the islanders were tasked with taking on a Mile High challenge in which the girls transformed into sexy flight attendants.

Gemma plunged into the task, leaving the boys in awe with her spirited antics, watching her lick shirtless from his torso to his neck.

While the boys seemed impressed by her behavior, Luca was visibly irritated, and the girls took Gemma aside for a debrief later in the day.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu mused, “Is it just me or did I see Luca acting a little weird? Like when you were doing your challenge?’

While Indiyah Polack agreed, “He was just a baby.”

An obviously annoyed Gemma then turned to her fellow islanders and sighed, “It’s really not that deep, but if he’s going to be mad about it, he can do one.”

Later in the day, Gemma joined Luca for a chat and said, “You can sit here and say you’re not in a mood… you’re in a mood.”

While Luca insisted he wasn’t, Gemma protested, “Luca don’t play fat…you pushed me away, had a face like a slammed a**e, are you 12?!”

The fishmonger then admitted: ‘Of course it’s not nice to see, but it is a challenge. Lick other guys, put your head there, but it’s a challenge. I can’t really stay mad at you about it.’

Still, Gemma quickly picked up on his wording and replied, “So you can’t really be “annoyed” about me — so it annoyed you.”

Luca walked away from the conversation and muttered ‘it’s getting my head in’, while Gemma sarcastically joked, ‘Well, that went well.’