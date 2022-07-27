WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Love Island fans in stitches over ‘relatable’ Gemma Owen panicking over her unshaven derrière

Entertainment
By Merry

Love Island’s Gemma Owen proved to be very relatable on Tuesday night as she panicked over her unshaven bottom after the boys sprang a surprise massage on the girls. 

The girls of the villa were in for a treat when Adam Collard revealed the boys were treating them to a spa day complete with cucumber eye patches, drinks and massages – with the latter horrifying an unprepared Gemma.

As Michael Owen’s daughter, 19, bent over in the mirror to inspect her behind, fans at home were full of praise for keeping things real, with one remarking: ‘it made me love her even more.’

Freaking out: Love Island's Gemma Owen proved to be very relatable on Tuesday night as she panicked over her unshaven bottom after the boys sprang a surprise massage on the girls

Freaking out: Love Island’s Gemma Owen proved to be very relatable on Tuesday night as she panicked over her unshaven bottom after the boys sprang a surprise massage on the girls

After hearing of the boys’ plan, Gemma was seen running into the dressing room, declaring: ‘The boys are going to massage us!’

To which Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27,  – who later moaned her way through her own massage – replied: ‘No they’re not!’

As the international dressage rider checked out her rear in the mirror, she exclaimed: ‘They’re f*****g everywhere!

She then added: ‘They’re going to be massaging our backs and stuff so we’re going to lying down and they’re going to get a view of our f*****g a**e.’

Uh oh: As Michael Owen's daughter, 19, bent over in the mirror to inspect her behind, fans at home were full of praise for keeping things real, with one remarking: 'it made me love her even more'

Uh oh: As Michael Owen’s daughter, 19, bent over in the mirror to inspect her behind, fans at home were full of praise for keeping things real, with one remarking: ‘it made me love her even more’

Taking to Twitter, viewers were quick to praise Gemma for her relatability, while others were tickled over her moment of panic as she reached for the razor.  

‘I’m sorry did no one just see Gemma bend down to look at her a** to check for hair’ tweeted one viewer.

While another remarked: ‘Gemma checking to see if she has hair is a big mood.’ 

‘GEMMA BENDING OVER THE MIRROR NOOOO TOO RELATABLE’ shared a third.

Surprise! The girls of the villa were in for a treat when Adam Collard revealed the boys were treating them to a spa day complete with cucumber eye patches, drinks and massages - with the latter horrifying an unprepared Gemma

Surprise! The girls of the villa were in for a treat when Adam Collard revealed the boys were treating them to a spa day complete with cucumber eye patches, drinks and massages – with the latter horrifying an unprepared Gemma

Panic mode: After hearing of the boys' plan, Gemma was seen running into the dressing room, declaring: 'The boys are going to massage us!'

Panic mode: After hearing of the boys’ plan, Gemma was seen running into the dressing room, declaring: ‘The boys are going to massage us!’

‘LMFAOOOOO GEMMA BENDING OVER FO CHECK HER BUM HAIR’ commented a fourth person.

A fifth watcher tweeted: ‘I’m done not Gemma checking for hair.’

With another remarking: ‘Gemma freaking out about not being shaved is so f**kin funny and relatable.’

Stunned: To which Ekin-Su Cülcülo¿lu, 27, - who later moaned her way through her own massage - replied: 'No they're not!'

Stunned: To which Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, – who later moaned her way through her own massage – replied: ‘No they’re not!’

Check it out: Ekin-Su was also seen checking out her own behind as Gemma panicked about her body hair

Check it out: Ekin-Su was also seen checking out her own behind as Gemma panicked about her body hair

Meanwhile, Gemma’s panic over her body hair was the least of her dramas as she later became embroiled in a tense row with Luca Bish after he ‘pushed’ her aside during a raunchy challenge.

The fishmonger, 23, and the brunette beauty clashed over a Mile High-themed challenge that saw Gemma lick Adam Collard’s chest.

But Luca appeared to become annoyed and ‘pushed’ Gemma on to the next boy, with the couple later getting into a row over the moment as Gemma criticised him for his ‘moody’ reaction.

And while viewers deemed Luca’s reaction to the challenge as ‘wild’, his family were quick to flock to his defence and claim that he was in a ‘crazy intense environment’ and lauded him for being ‘vulnerable’. 

60748221 11053409 image a 13 1658917474518

60748225 11053409 image a 14 1658917496237

60748413 11053409 image a 35 1658917820781

60748235 11053409 image m 16 1658917505544

60748407 11053409 image a 36 1658917829928

Reaction: Taking to Twitter, viewers were quick to praise Gemma for her relatability, while others were tickled over her moment of panic as she reached for the razor

Reaction: Taking to Twitter, viewers were quick to praise Gemma for her relatability, while others were tickled over her moment of panic as she reached for the razor

In the challenge, dressage rider Gemma transformed into a sexy flight attendant and threw herself into the task, licking 26-year-old Adam’s chest as the other boys laughed. 

But as Gemma moved over to Luca, he was seen ‘pushing’ her on to the next boy, Dami, as he appeared to be visibly annoyed by the raunchy moment.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, he said: ‘I’ll be honest, I don’t want to see Gemma licking any other bloke.’

Gemma laughed and continued with the challenge, going back to her partner at the end, with Luca smiling as he appeared to have gotten over the moment.

Tension: Gemma's panic over her body hair was the least of her dramas as she later became embroiled in a tense row with Luca Bish after he 'pushed' her aside during a raunchy challenge

Tension: Gemma’s panic over her body hair was the least of her dramas as she later became embroiled in a tense row with Luca Bish after he ‘pushed’ her aside during a raunchy challenge

Annoyed: The fishmonger, 23, and the brunette beauty clashed over a Mile High-themed challenge that saw lick Adam Collard's chest

Annoyed: The fishmonger, 23, and the brunette beauty clashed over a Mile High-themed challenge that saw lick Adam Collard’s chest

But after returning to the villa, Gemma pulled Luca aside to discuss his reaction during the challenge, saying he was acting like a 12-year-old for ‘pushing’ her away.

Speaking to her fellow Islanders, Gemma had also branded Luca a ‘p***k’ for getting annoyed at the challenge, while Indiyah Polack said he was being a ‘baby’.

Following the row, Luca’s family flocked to his defence and claimed his behaviour was the result of a ‘crazy intense environment’.

Taking to Luca’s Instagram Stories – as they are running his social media while he is in the villa – his family argued that the fishmonger was being ‘vulnerable’ and ‘in touch with his emotions’ during the heated row.

Fuming: Viewers were quick to deem Luca's reaction to the challenge as 'wild', but his family were quick to flock to his defence and claim that he was in a 'crazy intense environment'

Fuming: Viewers were quick to deem Luca’s reaction to the challenge as ‘wild’, but his family were quick to flock to his defence and claim that he was in a ‘crazy intense environment’

Raunchy: Dressage rider Gemma transformed into a sexy flight attendant and threw herself into the challenge, licking 26-year-old Adam's chest as the other boys laughed

Raunchy: Dressage rider Gemma transformed into a sexy flight attendant and threw herself into the challenge, licking 26-year-old Adam’s chest as the other boys laughed

Support: Following the row, Luca's family flocked to his defence and claimed his behaviour was the result of a 'crazy intense environment'

Support: Following the row, Luca’s family flocked to his defence and claimed his behaviour was the result of a ‘crazy intense environment’

In a lengthy statement, they penned: ‘9/10 weeks of no contact with any family and friends. It’s a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened. Learning to have disagreements and resolve them is part of all successful relationships.

‘Society preaches for men to not bottle things up and to open up??? So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he’s been. Nothing but real.

‘First to admit if he’s being a little f**k, but really don’t feel he’s in the wrong here at all. Would do anything to hug him.’

Love Island continues Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. 

LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE CONTESTANTS

58454359 10867367 image a 1 1655542081400

Paige  Thorne

Name: Paige Thorne

Age: 24

Location: Swansea

Occupation: Paramedic

Who is their type on paper? ‘In Swansea there is just no-one I can find. 

‘I haven’t got to swipe. So, hopefully they can just come to me now!

‘I came out of a relationship and I was just so done with guys. Then I was like, ‘Ok, I’m bored now’

58454009 10867367 image a 27 1653901484255

Indiyah Polack

 Name: Indiyah Polack

Age: 23

Location: London

Occupation: Hotel waitress

Who is their type on paper? ‘It’s quite hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.

‘Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one. 

‘I don’t think I have ever been out with two guys who are quite the same.’

58455187 10867367 image a 42 1653905050709

Tasha Ghouri

Name: Tasha Ghouri

Age: 23

Location: Thirsk

Occupation: Model and dancer

Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a shambles.

‘This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time. 

‘I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.’

Gemma Owen

Gemma Owen

Name: Gemma Owen

Age: 19

Location: Chester

Occupation: International Dressage Rider and Business Owner

Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to finding love, I’m wanting to have a really fun summer. 

‘I would say I’m fun, flirty and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest. 

‘If I want the same guy, I’d do it but in a nice respectful way.

Andrew Le Page

Andrew Le Page

Name: Andrew Le Page

Age: 27

Location: Guernsey

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone I’m very loyal.

‘I’m a good boyfriend as when I’m with someone I’m all for them.

‘I’m actually single for once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to give it a go.’ 

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Name: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Age: 27

Location: Essex

Occupation: Actress

Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains! 

‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats. Nothing like cockiness!’

Dami Hope

Dami Hope

Name: Dami Hope

Age: 26

Location: Dublin

Occupation: Senior Microbiologist

Who is their type on paper? ‘I will be talking to different girls, it might not go well with some.

‘When I’m actually in a relationship, I think it’s a star sign thing.

‘I’m an Aries but I’m very passionate – I always used to put that person first. I’m really good at being in a team’.

58456367 10867367 image a 54 1653905398996

Davide Sanclimenti

 Name: Davide Sanclimenti

Age: 27

Location: Rome (lives in Manchester)

Occupation: Business owner

Who is their type on paper? ‘A lot of English girls actually love me.

‘They love to be around me and I love to be around them. I want to find my soulmate.

‘Find my person so I can actually build something in the future, grow with them, be a family. ‘

Luca Bish

Luca Bish

 Name: Luca Bish

Age: 23

Location: Brighton 

Occupation: Fishmonger

Who is their type on paper? ‘I prefer to meet girls out and about. I think when you go looking for it, it’s not as easy though, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.

‘If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you out on a date but other than that, if we talk and I don’t like where it’s going – then I won’t be throwing out dates.’

Danica Taylor

Danica Taylor

Name: Danica Taylor

Age: 21

Location: Leicester

Occupation: Dancer

Who is their type on paper? ‘I am the type of girlfriend that I want to do so much with you – deep conversations, silly activities.

‘If you say let’s go canoeing all day even though I am quite a glam girl, I am down for it.’

Jamie Allen

Jamie Allen

Name: Jamie Allen

Age: 27

Location: Preston

Occupation: Footballer

What can you bring to the villa? ‘I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I’ll go and get it.

‘I play football every single day and in terms of stepping on people’s toes we are all in there for the same reason so I wouldn’t have a problem upsetting a few people.’

Adam Collard

Adam Collard

Name: Adam Collard

Age: 26

Location: Newcastle

Occupation: Personal trainer 

Why Love Island and why now? ‘I’m going to ruffle a few feathers when I go in.’

 

 

 

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Grange Hill stars reunite 43 YEARS after…

Merry

Christine Lampard details her hopes that…

Merry

Sam Frost’s ex Sasha Mielczarek…

Merry
1 of 2,460

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More