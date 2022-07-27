Love Island fans in stitches over ‘relatable’ Gemma Owen panicking over her unshaven derrière
Love Island’s Gemma Owen proved to be very relatable on Tuesday night as she panicked over her unshaven bottom after the boys sprang a surprise massage on the girls.
The girls of the villa were in for a treat when Adam Collard revealed the boys were treating them to a spa day complete with cucumber eye patches, drinks and massages – with the latter horrifying an unprepared Gemma.
As Michael Owen’s daughter, 19, bent over in the mirror to inspect her behind, fans at home were full of praise for keeping things real, with one remarking: ‘it made me love her even more.’
After hearing of the boys’ plan, Gemma was seen running into the dressing room, declaring: ‘The boys are going to massage us!’
To which Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, – who later moaned her way through her own massage – replied: ‘No they’re not!’
As the international dressage rider checked out her rear in the mirror, she exclaimed: ‘They’re f*****g everywhere!
She then added: ‘They’re going to be massaging our backs and stuff so we’re going to lying down and they’re going to get a view of our f*****g a**e.’
Taking to Twitter, viewers were quick to praise Gemma for her relatability, while others were tickled over her moment of panic as she reached for the razor.
‘I’m sorry did no one just see Gemma bend down to look at her a** to check for hair’ tweeted one viewer.
While another remarked: ‘Gemma checking to see if she has hair is a big mood.’
‘GEMMA BENDING OVER THE MIRROR NOOOO TOO RELATABLE’ shared a third.
‘LMFAOOOOO GEMMA BENDING OVER FO CHECK HER BUM HAIR’ commented a fourth person.
A fifth watcher tweeted: ‘I’m done not Gemma checking for hair.’
With another remarking: ‘Gemma freaking out about not being shaved is so f**kin funny and relatable.’
Meanwhile, Gemma’s panic over her body hair was the least of her dramas as she later became embroiled in a tense row with Luca Bish after he ‘pushed’ her aside during a raunchy challenge.
The fishmonger, 23, and the brunette beauty clashed over a Mile High-themed challenge that saw Gemma lick Adam Collard’s chest.
But Luca appeared to become annoyed and ‘pushed’ Gemma on to the next boy, with the couple later getting into a row over the moment as Gemma criticised him for his ‘moody’ reaction.
And while viewers deemed Luca’s reaction to the challenge as ‘wild’, his family were quick to flock to his defence and claim that he was in a ‘crazy intense environment’ and lauded him for being ‘vulnerable’.
In the challenge, dressage rider Gemma transformed into a sexy flight attendant and threw herself into the task, licking 26-year-old Adam’s chest as the other boys laughed.
But as Gemma moved over to Luca, he was seen ‘pushing’ her on to the next boy, Dami, as he appeared to be visibly annoyed by the raunchy moment.
Speaking in the Beach Hut, he said: ‘I’ll be honest, I don’t want to see Gemma licking any other bloke.’
Gemma laughed and continued with the challenge, going back to her partner at the end, with Luca smiling as he appeared to have gotten over the moment.
But after returning to the villa, Gemma pulled Luca aside to discuss his reaction during the challenge, saying he was acting like a 12-year-old for ‘pushing’ her away.
Speaking to her fellow Islanders, Gemma had also branded Luca a ‘p***k’ for getting annoyed at the challenge, while Indiyah Polack said he was being a ‘baby’.
Following the row, Luca’s family flocked to his defence and claimed his behaviour was the result of a ‘crazy intense environment’.
Taking to Luca’s Instagram Stories – as they are running his social media while he is in the villa – his family argued that the fishmonger was being ‘vulnerable’ and ‘in touch with his emotions’ during the heated row.
In a lengthy statement, they penned: ‘9/10 weeks of no contact with any family and friends. It’s a crazy intense environment where emotions are heightened. Learning to have disagreements and resolve them is part of all successful relationships.
‘Society preaches for men to not bottle things up and to open up??? So proud of how vulnerable and in touch with his emotions he’s been. Nothing but real.
‘First to admit if he’s being a little f**k, but really don’t feel he’s in the wrong here at all. Would do anything to hug him.’
Love Island continues Wednesday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.
