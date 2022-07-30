Love Island fans fume as Davide and Ekin-Su are voted the least compatible couple by ALL islanders
Love Island fans have backed Davide and Ekin-Su after their fellow islanders voted them the least compatible couple in the villa.
During the brutal twist, the couple, both 27, received the most votes, but the final decision rests with the public.
ITV viewers were outraged by the decision and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Friday night’s drama.
Fans had handkerchiefs at the ready as the episode got off to an emotional start and the Islanders continued on their final dates.
But the contestants soon came back to reality when the villa was rocked by a text announcing that the couples among them should vote for who they think is the least compatible.
Due to the tense mood, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack automatically secured their place in Monday’s final as they were the only couple not to receive votes from their fellow islanders.
In the vote, Davide and Ekin-Su received four votes, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish three votes, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard two and one vote for Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri.
After watching the event unfold, a fan wrote on Twitter: “If Ekin-Su and Davide don’t win, I’ll be shocked. Real love if I’ve ever seen it.’
Another added: ‘The only reason why all the islanders chose Ekin-Su and Davide is because they feel threatened’
‘Davide and Ekin-Su got the most votes??? But of everyone they have grown the most as a couple?? These other islanders are snake-like asf,” wrote a third.
One said, ‘Wow, tactical or whatever! Davide and Ekin-Su are the only two I think really stick together and deserve to win!’
Another wrote: ‘Of course they are going to vote for Ekin-Su and Davide because they know they will win so they want to get rid of them’
It comes after Ekin-Su was moved to tears when she and Davide were serenaded by Alfie Boe on a romantic date and he told her he loved her.
Waved off on an overnight epic date, the pair arrived in a breathtaking Colosseum-esque setting, complete with a surprise guest vocalist – none other than Alfie Boe.
As the couple was serenaded, an almost speechless Ekin-Su admitted how she felt and told Davide, “I feel like I’m in a dream.”
Davide toasts them and said, ‘To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.’
Ekin-Su added: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever had in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.’
Davide said, “I had a feeling that something was up when I looked into your eyes. I always only had eyes for you.’
Ekin-Su replied, “I have realized that as long as you are with me, there is no place I would rather be.”
Davide then said: ‘I feel like I’ve already won because I’ve found the person I wanted. I feel like this is the right time to tell you that I really love you.’
Ekin-Su burst into tears as they were serenaded, and she said, “Te amo back.”
Love Island continues Sunday night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox
LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE PARTICIPANTS
Paige Thorne
Name: Paige Thorne
Age: 24
Place: Swansea
Activity: paramedic
Who is their type on paper? ‘I just can’t find anyone in Swansea.
“I don’t have to wipe. So hopefully they can just come to me now!
“I came out of a relationship and was just so done with guys. Then I thought: ‘Okay, I’m bored now’
Indian Polack
Name: Indian Polack
Age: 23
Place: London
Activity: Hotel waitress
Who is their type on paper? “It’s pretty hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.
Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.
“I don’t think I’ve ever dated two guys who are quite the same.”
Tasha Ghouric
Name: Tasha Ghouric
Age: 23
Place: Thirsko
Activity: Model and dancer
Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a mess.
“This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.
“I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now, so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.”
Gemma Owen
Name: Gemma Owen
Age: 19
Place: Chester
Activity: International dressage rider and business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to find love, I want to have a very nice summer.
“I’d say I’m fun, flirty, and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.
“If I want the same man, I’d do it, but in a nice respectful way.
Andrew Le Page
Name: Andrew Le Page
Age: 27
Place: Guernsey
Activity: Estate agent
Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone, I’m very loyal.
“I’m a good friend because when I’m with someone, I’m all there for them.
‘I’m actually single once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to try it.’
Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Name: Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Age: 27
Place: Essex
Activity: Actress
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains!
‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can talk well. There’s nothing like stubbornness!’
Dami Hope
Name: Dami Hope
Age: 26
Place: Dublin
Activity: Senior microbiologist
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m going to talk to several girls, some of them may not be well.
“If I’m really in a relationship, I think it’s a zodiac sign.
“I’m an Aries, but I’m very passionate – I always put that person first. I am very good at being part of a team’.
Davide Sanclimenti
Name: Davide Sanclimenti
Age: 27
Place: Rome (lives in Manchester)
Activity: Business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘Many English girls really love me.
“They like to be around me and I like to be with them. I want to find my soul mate.
“Find my person so that I can really build something in the future, grow with him, form a family. ‘
Luca Bis
Name: Luca Bis
Age: 23
Place: Brighton
Activity: fishmonger
Who is their type on paper? ‘I prefer to meet girls outside. I think if you go looking for it though, it’s not that easy, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.
“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you on a date, but other than that, if we’re talking and I don’t like where it’s going — then I won’t throw dates away.”
Adam Collard
Name: Adam Collard
Age: 26
Place: Newcastle
Activity: Personal trainer
Why Love Island and why now? “I’m going to tuck some feathers when I go in.”