Love Island fans fume as Davide and Ekin-Su are voted the least compatible couple by ALL islanders

Love Island fans have backed Davide and Ekin-Su after their fellow islanders voted them the least compatible couple in the villa.

During the brutal twist, the couple, both 27, received the most votes, but the final decision rests with the public.

ITV viewers were outraged by the decision and took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Friday night’s drama.

Fans had handkerchiefs at the ready as the episode got off to an emotional start and the Islanders continued on their final dates.

But the contestants soon came back to reality when the villa was rocked by a text announcing that the couples among them should vote for who they think is the least compatible.

Due to the tense mood, Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack automatically secured their place in Monday’s final as they were the only couple not to receive votes from their fellow islanders.

In the vote, Davide and Ekin-Su received four votes, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish three votes, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard two and one vote for Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri.

After watching the event unfold, a fan wrote on Twitter: “If Ekin-Su and Davide don’t win, I’ll be shocked. Real love if I’ve ever seen it.’

Another added: ‘The only reason why all the islanders chose Ekin-Su and Davide is because they feel threatened’

‘Davide and Ekin-Su got the most votes??? But of everyone they have grown the most as a couple?? These other islanders are snake-like asf,” wrote a third.

One said, ‘Wow, tactical or whatever! Davide and Ekin-Su are the only two I think really stick together and deserve to win!’

Another wrote: ‘Of course they are going to vote for Ekin-Su and Davide because they know they will win so they want to get rid of them’

It comes after Ekin-Su was moved to tears when she and Davide were serenaded by Alfie Boe on a romantic date and he told her he loved her.

Waved off on an overnight epic date, the pair arrived in a breathtaking Colosseum-esque setting, complete with a surprise guest vocalist – none other than Alfie Boe.

As the couple was serenaded, an almost speechless Ekin-Su admitted how she felt and told Davide, “I feel like I’m in a dream.”

Davide toasts them and said, ‘To our beautiful experience and hopefully we will last forever – it will last forever.’

Ekin-Su added: “This is probably the most romantic date I’ve ever had in my life. I just can’t get over this. It’s everything I’ve always wanted.’

Davide said, “I had a feeling that something was up when I looked into your eyes. I always only had eyes for you.’

Ekin-Su replied, “I have realized that as long as you are with me, there is no place I would rather be.”

Davide then said: ‘I feel like I’ve already won because I’ve found the person I wanted. I feel like this is the right time to tell you that I really love you.’

Ekin-Su burst into tears as they were serenaded, and she said, “Te amo back.”

