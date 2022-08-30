Love Island fans call out Luca Bish for going official with Gemma Owen in OTT fashion

He revealed he finally asked Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend on Monday, when the couple shared an OTT video on Instagram capturing the special moment.

But while Luca Bish was at the Love Island villa last month, the couple insisted they didn’t need an extravagant display of their romance to prove to someone that it was real.

After Davide Sanclimenti Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu made a tiramisu in a romantic gesture to ask her to be exclusive with him, Luca and Gemma criticized them by saying they “didn’t have to do something like that.”

Not happy: Love Island fans have called out Luca Bish for officially going OTT fashion with Gemma Owen – after his ‘bitter’ reaction to other couples making a show of going exclusive in a villa

Gemma said, “To be honest, we didn’t do anything like that to let people know we’re exclusive and I’d rather be.”

Fans have mentioned the behavior on Twitter with one writing: “There, Luca threw dirty looks at Ekinde when they went exclusive, and now he’s just posted the tackiest, over-the-top video I’ve ever seen.”

Another commented, “Luca is working on a proposal here, but he and Gemma wanted to make a fuss about making Ekin su a tiramisu cake for Ekin if they were exclusive. Everything is so performative with this couple, they look so awkward together!’

A third said: Gemma and Luca in the villa ‘We don’t have to make a big show about being official like some people here’ Also Gemma and Luca:…’

During the Love Island series, viewers were quick to label Gemma and Luca as “bitter” and “jealous” after Ekin-Su and Davide went official.

In the episode in question, “Italian Stallion” Davide made a homemade tiramisu for Ekin-Su when he asked her to go exclusively with him.

In his sweet gesture, Davide took Ekin-Su to the spot where they shared their first kiss and asked Dami to bring dessert.

Davide had written the question with chocolate sauce: ‘Are you mine?’ in Italian and told the Turkish model that if she ate the tiramisu it meant yes.

As some of the islanders cheered, Luca seemed unimpressed.

“We have three similar couples now, don’t we?” Luca said, as Indiyah said, ‘I know! Welcome to the exclusive club!’

Ekin-su then said to Luca, “You’re technically… you’ve always been exclusive. You don’t even have to say it, it’s really obvious, you just have to meet the parents.’

Then she added, “Man, woman,” pointing to Gemma and Luca.

Luca didn’t seem happy and said to Gemma, “One day you’ll get the question,” she replied, “Oh God!”

As they sat down on the couch, Gemma looked annoyed as Luca put his arm around her and said, “I’m glad Ekin told me we’re essentially exclusive, you know what I mean? It has given me clarity’, to which Gemma replied, ‘Shut up!’

“You are bitter,” she then told him when he replied, “I am not!”

Response: Fans have mentioned the behavior on Twitter with one writing: ‘There Luca gave Ekinde dirty looks when they went exclusive, and now he’s just posted the tackiest, over the top video I’ve ever seen’

Gemma continued, “I know, but to be honest, we didn’t do anything like that to let people know we’re exclusive and I’d rather it be that way.”

After witnessing their conversation, viewers took to Twitter with one person writing, “Wow, a lot of jealous?? #LoveIsland.’

Another person tweeted: ‘Gemma and luca stop being so miserable and be happy for your f*cking friends #LoveIsland.’

A third viewer said: “Gemma you are very bitter to someone’s best friend. #loveisland,” while a fourth added: “Gemma and Luca are such a bitchy couple. #LoveIsland.”

Infatuated: Fans were stunned as they claimed the scene resembled ‘a proposal’ with a rose screen, cello player and videographer to capture Luca asking the question

Someone else commented: “Gemma I feel jealous #Loveisland”, while another tweeted: “Gemma and Luca feel somehow LOL. #loveisland.”

Luca revealed that he finally asked Gemma to be his girlfriend on Monday, when the pair shared an OTT video on Instagram that captured the special moment.

The 23-year-old fishmonger previously revealed that he was awaiting approval from Gemma’s famed footballer Michael Owen and has been flying to Portugal in recent weeks to meet him.

And fans were stunned when they claimed the scene resembled “a proposal” with a rose screen, cello player, and videographer to capture Luca asking the question.

Luxury gift: In addition to the romantic setup, Luca surprised Gemma with a bunch of red roses and a £6.5k Cartier bracelet to add to her collection

In addition to the romantic arrangement, Luca surprised Gemma with a beautiful bunch of red roses and a £6.5k Cartier bracelet to add to her collection.

As the international dressage rider, 19, cut a glamorous figure in the montage clip as she donned a black midi dress and a pair of gold heels as Luca escorted her to a pool filled with red balloons floating in the water that read ‘be my girlfriend’.

Luca shared the video with his 1.4 million followers and performed the major’s romantic song Why I Love You over the romantic clips, captioning “finally.”

While Gemma shared a slew of beloved photos from the evening, captioning it, “Finally official. Thank you Luca Bish for a special evening’.

The pair finished second in the Love Island final where they lost to winners Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.

And the Cartier bracelet is the perfect gift for Gemma, who is known for her impressive jewelry collection – with a stack of couture pieces during her stay at the villa.

And the couple’s fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the couple, who have been dating since the start of the 2022 series of the ITV2 dating show.

However, many of their followers were confused with the “proposal style” and wondered how Luca will top it if he wants to put a ring on it.

One pointed out: ‘This looks like a proposal’

Another person wrote: ‘What will the actual proposal look like? Darling!’

Fellow islander Ekin-Su also responded to the post, saying “Luca did a great job congratulations” with a love heart emoji.