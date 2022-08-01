Love Island fans blast Gemma for implying she doesn’t like Dami and Indiyah

Love Island fans have turned on Gemma Owen after she made a comment on Sunday’s episode suggesting she doesn’t like her fellow islanders.

Gemma and her partner Luca Bish were eligible for the public vote after receiving three votes from their fellow islanders for the least compatible couple.

While Luca was eager to find out that Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack had voted for them, Gemma didn’t seem to bother at first.

Indiyah explained, “We know arguing is normal, but it’s the things you argue about, little little things like you a lot in the challenge and your protection, I feel like it’s blown out of proportion.”

As Luca tried to fight back, Gemma calmed the situation down and said, “That’s their point, they can say it without us trying to fight back.”

But when she was alone with Luca, she later said, “I only care about the opinions of people who are close to me and who I really like, and who I really appreciate what they think.”

Many viewers at home took this as a devious dig at Dami and Indiyah, suggesting she doesn’t like or appreciate them.

One fan tweeted: “Gemma just said she hates Indiyah.”

While another echoed: ‘Gemma what does that mean… you don’t like indiyah and dami so you don’t value their opinion’.

A third said, “So Gemma just said she doesn’t even like or appreciate Dami n Indiyah. this bunch of fake asf’.

Another agreed, writing: “Is Gemma referring to the fact that she is not around Dami and indiyah and does not like Dami and India?”

And a fifth wrote: ‘It’s Gemma’s comments about opinions that are close to her and are actually fun, so she doesn’t like Indiyah or Dami, but never said them. If this isn’t a good example of an obvious fake cute girl, then do what it is.”

It comes after Gemma’s mother and her boyfriend came to the villa and, referring to her famous footballer, father Michael, assured her daughter, ‘Honestly, he’s really proud of you, really proud.’

Before adding the family, “They all love watching you, they miss you like crazy.”

Louise admitted she would have paired Gemma with Luca if she had the chance from the start and also told her how to see how they will do on the outside.