Love Island: Davide bonds with his fake baby as he gets a taste of parenting life with Ekin-Su

It’s Baby Day at the Love Island villa in scenes shown in Wednesday night’s episode.

And Davide Saclimenti, 27, can be seen bonding with his fake baby as the islanders are challenged to see how they would do together as parents.

When he awoke, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, also 27 years old, said, “Wait, what’s that sound?”

Davide said of the experience: 'It's going well, she just ate, we'll do some activities later today. We'll do some gym squats with the baby later.

Tasha Ghouri, 23, laughed: ‘This is my nightmare, I actually woke up with a nightmare.’

As the islanders name, dress, feed, comfort and play their babies, their parenting skills are put to the test, with a prize up for grabs at the end of the day for the best parents.

But a text inviting the moms to brunch heralds Daddy Day Care.

Andrew Le Page, 27, said: ‘We can have a father’s bonding session with the kids!’

When the couples reunite later, it’s time for a family night out while the islanders and their babies enjoy a baby disco.

Tasha said, ‘I had the time of my life, this is so cute!’

Later, a game of the package only brings the result of the challenge. But who has triumphed in this parental challenge?

And after a melodious rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star conducted by Ekin-Su, the parents retreat to the garden to reflect on their time as parents.

Davide mused, “I think if I’m going to be a father, I’ll care a lot about my children.”

The scenes come days after Ekin-Su broke down while thinking about growing older with Davide.

She said of the villa: ‘This place is magical. If we have children, I want to bring them here.”

Tasha replied, ‘Oh my god, it would be like, ‘This is where I met your father!”

Tearingly, Ekin-su said, “Oh stop, you’re going to make me cry!”

Meanwhile, as Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, were discussing whether their child should play soccer, she said, “You can take them to training.”

Gemma later added, “I’ve always known I wanted a lot of kids because I came from a big family…I wouldn’t go as far as broody, but when the time is right, the time is right.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox

