Love Island: Davide bonds with his fake baby as he gets a taste of parenting life with Ekin-Su
It’s Baby Day at the Love Island villa in scenes shown in Wednesday night’s episode.
And Davide Saclimenti, 27, can be seen bonding with his fake baby as the islanders are challenged to see how they would do together as parents.
When he awoke, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, also 27 years old, said, “Wait, what’s that sound?”
Davide said of the experience: ‘It’s going well, she just ate, we’ll do some activities later today. We’ll do some gym squats with the baby later.”
Tasha Ghouri, 23, laughed: ‘This is my nightmare, I actually woke up with a nightmare.’
As the islanders name, dress, feed, comfort and play their babies, their parenting skills are put to the test, with a prize up for grabs at the end of the day for the best parents.
To you, David! A text inviting the mothers to brunch heralds Daddy Day Care
DISCO! When the couples reunite later, it’s time for a family night out as the islanders and their babies enjoy a baby shower
But a text inviting the moms to brunch heralds Daddy Day Care.
Andrew Le Page, 27, said: ‘We can have a father’s bonding session with the kids!’
When the couples reunite later, it’s time for a family night out while the islanders and their babies enjoy a baby disco.
Tasha said, ‘I had the time of my life, this is so cute!’
Later, a game of the package only brings the result of the challenge. But who has triumphed in this parental challenge?
And after a melodious rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star conducted by Ekin-Su, the parents retreat to the garden to reflect on their time as parents.
Davide mused, “I think if I’m going to be a father, I’ll care a lot about my children.”
The scenes come days after Ekin-Su broke down while thinking about growing older with Davide.
She said of the villa: ‘This place is magical. If we have children, I want to bring them here.”
Tasha replied, ‘Oh my god, it would be like, ‘This is where I met your father!”
What a time to be alive: After a melodious rendition of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star conducted by Ekin-Su, the parents retreat to the garden to reflect on their time as parents
Suits him: Davide trotted around the villa while shirtless
It’s all too much: Two days earlier, Ekin-Su had been talking to Tasha about bringing her future children to the villa with Davide when she broke down in tears
Tearingly, Ekin-su said, “Oh stop, you’re going to make me cry!”
Meanwhile, as Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, were discussing whether their child should play soccer, she said, “You can take them to training.”
Gemma later added, “I’ve always known I wanted a lot of kids because I came from a big family…I wouldn’t go as far as broody, but when the time is right, the time is right.”
Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox
LOVE ISLAND 2022: MEET THE PARTICIPANTS
Paige Thorne
Name: Paige Thorne
Age: 24
Place: Swansea
Activity: paramedic
Who is their type on paper? ‘I just can’t find anyone in Swansea.
“I don’t have to wipe. So hopefully they can just come to me now!
“I came out of a relationship and was just so done with guys. Then I thought: ‘Okay, I’m bored now’
Indian Polack
Name: Indian Polack
Age: 23
Place: London
Activity: Hotel waitress
Who is their type on paper? “It’s pretty hard to date without being influenced by social media and stuff like that.
Love Island is a great place to get to know someone one-on-one.
“I don’t think I’ve ever dated two guys who are quite the same.”
Tasha Ghouric
Name: Tasha Ghouric
Age: 23
Place: Thirsko
Activity: Model and dancer
Who is their type on paper? ‘My dating life has been a mess.
“This is an opportunity for me to find ‘the one’ and have a great summer at the same time.
“I’m definitely ready for a relationship. I’m 23 now, so I’m ready to get to know someone and travel with them.”
Gemma Owen
Name: Gemma Owen
Age: 19
Place: Chester
Activity: International dressage rider and business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘I am open to find love, I want to have a very nice summer.
“I’d say I’m fun, flirty, and fiery. I think I’m good at giving advice, I’m a good person to talk to, I’m very honest.
“If I want the same man, I’d do it, but in a nice respectful way.
Andrew Le Page
Name: Andrew Le Page
Age: 27
Place: Guernsey
Activity: Estate agent
Who is their type on paper? ‘When I’m with someone, I’m very loyal.
“I’m a good friend because when I’m with someone, I’m all there for them.
‘I’m actually single once, so I thought why not? This is the best time to try it.’
Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Name: Ekin-Su Cülculoglu
Age: 27
Place: Essex
Activity: Actress
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains!
‘I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can talk well. There’s nothing like stubbornness!’
Dami Hope
Name: Dami Hope
Age: 26
Place: Dublin
Activity: Senior microbiologist
Who is their type on paper? ‘I’m going to talk to several girls, some of them may not be well.
“If I’m really in a relationship, I think it’s a zodiac sign.
“I’m an Aries, but I’m very passionate – I always put that person first. I am very good at being part of a team’.
Davide Sanclimenti
Name: Davide Sanclimenti
Age: 27
Place: Rome (lives in Manchester)
Activity: Business owner
Who is their type on paper? ‘Many English girls really love me.
“They like to be around me and I like to be with them. I want to find my soul mate.
“Find my person so that I can really build something in the future, grow with him, form a family. ‘
Luca Bis
Name: Luca Bis
Age: 23
Place: Brighton
Activity: fishmonger
Who is their type on paper? ‘I prefer to meet girls outside. I think if you go looking for it though, it’s not that easy, it’s like you’re too desperate for it.
“If I think you’re the one or I like you, I’ll take you on a date, but other than that, if we’re talking and I don’t like where it’s going — then I won’t throw dates away.”
Danica Taylor
Name: Danica Taylor
Age: 21
Place: Leicester
Activity: Dancer
Who is their type on paper? “I’m the type of girlfriend I’d love to do with you — deep conversations, crazy activities.
“If you say we’re going canoeing all day, even though I’m quite a glamor girl, I’m looking forward to it.”
Jamie Allen
Name: Jamie Allen
Age: 27
Place: Preston
Activity: Soccer player
What can you bring to the villa? “I shoot, I usually score, if I want something, I go get it.
“I play football every day and as far as stepping on people’s toes, we’re all there for the same reason, so I wouldn’t mind upset a few people.”
Adam Collard
Name: Adam Collard
Age: 26
Place: Newcastle
Activity: Personal trainer
Why Love Island and why now? “I’m going to tuck some feathers when I go in.”