Love Island claims the most complained about TV moment of 2022

Love Island is responsible for three of the most complained TV moments of the year, with nearly 3,000 viewers condemning a particular episode for its alleged tolerance of misogynistic and bullying behavior.

Official figures released by UK TV and radio regulator Ofcom place the ITV2 flagship at the top of a ten strong list, with many of its complaints relating to the July 17 episode.

Figures showed that 2,630 viewers complained about “alleged misogynistic behavior by some male contestants” during the show’s Movie Night.

In addition, 769 viewers complained about the July 18 episode of Aftersun, in which host Laura Whitmore and panelists speculated about what happened between Ekin-Su Culculoglu and George Tasker in the bedroom.

Contestant Tasha Gouri’s treatment during one of the most famous challenges was also questioned, with 1,523 complaints after the episode aired on July 19.

The professional dancer was repeatedly slapped in the face with cream pies during a game of snog, marry, pie – a regular part of the show where contestants have to pie the person they find most unattractive.

THE MOST COMPLAINTED SHOWS OF 2022 1. Love Island – July 17 (2,630 complaints) 2. I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – November 6-27 (1,890 complaints) 3. Friday Night Live – October 21 (1,548 complaints) 4. Love Island – July 19 (1,523 complaints) 5. Good Morning Britain – February 15 (860 complaints) 6.Jeremy Vine – January 24 (773 complaints) 7. Love Island – July 18 (769 complaints) 8. I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – November 13 (627 complaints) 9. FIFA World Cup Final – December 18 (605 complaints) 10.Sky News – Sept 10 (599 complaints)

Ofcom said the complaints specific to that July 17 episode were about “alleged bullying among the contestants, raising ongoing concerns about the behavior of the male contestants which they perceived as misogynistic”.

During the show’s eight weeks on the air, 7,482 complaints were made regarding “alleged misogynistic and bullying behavior” by some of the male contestants.

Other complaints filed focused on “alleged misogyny, emotional abuse and coercive control” by the male participants.

Similar complaints were made against I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

The ITV1 show received a further 627 complaints for a November 13 episode in which viewers objected to Hancock’s treatment at the hands of his fellow campmates.

Transgender musician Jordan Gray’s controversial performance on an October 21 edition of Friday Night Live, in which the artist stripped naked, has sparked 1,548 complaints.

Comments from Good Morning host Richard Madeley on February 15 about death threats against Keir Starmer generated 860 complaints, while a January 24 edition of Jeremy Vine generated 773 calls from offended viewers.

Many were saddened by a health adviser’s inaccurate statement about the number of unvaccinated people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Elsewhere, Gary Neville’s diatribe against the Conservative Party during the FIFA World Cup final on December 18 led to 605 calls to Ofcom.

The broadcasting regulator pressured ITV to explain why the ex-footballer compares the working conditions of strikers in Britain to those of foreign workers working in Qatar outrageously.

An Ofcom spokesperson said at the time: ‘We are assessing this content as a priority and have asked ITV to provide us with details of the broadcast to inform that work.’

An ITV spokesperson added: ‘Gary Neville expressed his own personal opinion in the context of a discussion about the treatment of workers in Qatar on a live broadcast. His views are his own and have not been endorsed by ITV.’

To round out the list, a Sky News bulletin during the Queen’s funeral on September 10 led to 599 complaints after the channel falsely claimed protesters demonstrating for Chris Kaba’s murder were a group of mourners.