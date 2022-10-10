Love Island Australia’s Tayla Damir diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia

Tayla Damir is the latest in a growing number of celebrities to be diagnosed with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

The former Love Island Australia star made the news this week in a TikTok video, joking that she had to record it three times because of her condition.

In addition to having ADHD, the 25-year-old also said she had been diagnosed with dyslexia.

“But seriously, I wish this was picked up sooner,” she wrote.

“I’m laughing at Nathan judging me as I’m recording this for the third time,” she added.

Tayla is engaged to AFL star Nathan Broad, who plays for the Richmond Football Club.

ADHD is a neurological disorder that affects one in 20 people and results in poor impulse control and focus, according to the Royal Children’s Hospital in Melbourne.

Tayla is just one of many Australian stars who recently came forward with an ADHD diagnosis.

Others include Jessika Power and Tamara Djordjevic of Married At First Sight, NRL WAG Tahlia Giumelli, actress Tammin Sursok, podcasters Lucy Jackson, Clementine Ford and Em Rusciano, sexologist Chantelle Otten, influencer Belle Lucia and many more.

In August, Rusciano publicly called for ADHD to be recognized as a primary disability in the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS).

The Emsolation host has also spoken out against people who call ADHD a “fad.”

“When I told a certain friend that I had ADHD, he replied, ‘Oh god, why does everyone I know suddenly have that?'” she said on her podcast.

She went on, mocking her friend’s voice, “”It’s all about Insta and TikTok, I’m so tired of it.” Are you, mate?

‘You know what, yes, there is a rise in late diagnosis of ADHD in women and the AFAB [assigned female at birth] community in recent years.

“So much so that many people have called it a fad in my face.”

Em went on to say she was hopeful that the increase in diagnoses was not an increase in popularity, but in visibility.