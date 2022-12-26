Love Island Australia’s Margarita Smith Celebrates Christmas With Stunning Bikini Photo

Love Island Australia’s Margarita Smith gave her fans a Christmas present on Sunday as she posed for one of her raunchiest selfies yet.

The reality star, who underwent breast augmentation in 2019, showed off her famous assets while posing in a skimpy red bikini on Instagram.

In her daring photo, Margarita was seen posing provocatively with her cleavage front and center, while her face was cropped out.

Love Island Australia’s Margarita Smith (pictured) gave her fans a Christmas present on Sunday as she posed for one of her raunchiest selfies yet.

MERRY CHRISTMAS LOVERS!! I hope your year has been filled with so much love and happiness!’ wrote the brunette bombshell.

I can’t wait for the exciting things the new year will bring!’ he continued him, before encouraging fans to subscribe to his OnlyFans channel.

Margarita is no shy when it comes to her cosmetically enhanced physique, regularly giving her online followers updates on her procedures.

The brunette, who has undergone breast augmentation, a nose job and fillers, among other procedures, previously said she has never had a problem with her body confidence.

In an interview with Daily Mail Australia, he spoke candidly about being happy with his appearance both before and after surgery.

“I’ve always been a very confident person, all my life. I’ve never actually sat there and thought, “Oh, I don’t like this,” she explained.

‘I liked my breasts before. I thought they were fantastic! But to be honest, I’ve always liked that fake, dolled-up look.

‘At first I thought, “I want it? Don’t I?” and then I was like, “Shit, yeah, I want it!” I’m lovin ‘it. That’s how I want to portray myself, but I trust who I am, 100 percent.”

Margarita rose to fame after appearing on Channel Nine’s Love Island Australia in 2019.