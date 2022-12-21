Love Island Australia’s Callum and Madeline confirm split following emotional finale

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Love Island Australia’s Callum and Madeline have confirmed they have broken up.

The duo, who reached the top three on the dating reality show on Tuesday night, revealed they remain friends following their romance on the show.

Speak against 9EntertainmentMadeline, who lives in Melbourne, said the distance between her and Callum, who lives in Queensland, contributed to the end of their relationship.

Love Island Australia’s Callum and Madeline have confirmed they have broken up. Both pictured

“No, I wouldn’t say we’re together. We’ve kept things pretty casual since we were on the show, and I think we’ll see what happens, but no. We are not together,” she told the publication.

“I also feel like he lives in a different state [in Queensland] and I’m in Melbourne so I feel like the two of us weren’t really in regular contact as you might expect.

Callum added that they are “keeping it casual” and are “still in touch” with each other.

The duo, who reached the top three on the dating reality show on Tuesday night, revealed they remain friends following their romance on the show

Speaking to 9Entertainment, Madeline, who lives in Melbourne, said the distance between her and Callum, who lives in Queensland, contributed to the end of their relationship

‘What happens, happens. I wouldn’t change anything about my experience at the Villa.’

During the Grand Finale, Callum hinted that he might reach out to his ex-partner Layla after the season ends.

He confirmed that they have spoken since the end of the show and they are on good terms.

During the Grand Finale, Callum hinted that he might reach out to his ex-partner Layla after the season ends

Callum also praised his “bromance” with fellow contestant Mitchell, calling him his “boy.”

Madeline said she was thankful she made it to the final three with Callum and her brother Hugh.

On Tuesday night’s episode, Austen and Claudia crown the winners of the 2022 season.