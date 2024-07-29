Love Island Australia star Phoebe Spiller slams ‘disloyal’ female fans for following ex Mitch Eliot after breakup – before deleting scathing post

Love Island Australia star Phoebe Spiller has slammed her female followers for following her ex-boyfriend Mitch Eliot just hours after announcing their split.

The couple, who met and fell in love on the Channel Nine dating reality show in 2022, shared posts on Instagram on Monday confirming their split after two years of dating.

Amid the announcement, Phoebe shared a selfie on her Instagram Story that showed her and Mitch crying as she put her middle finger in front of his face.

“Guys what the fuck? Over 100 girls have already followed Mitch. APOLOGIZE TO THE FAKE FOLLOWERS. You girls are NOT LOYAL,” she wrote.

The post, which has since been deleted, was re-shared by influencer watchdog account @keepingupwithaussieinfluencers, who suggested the girls started following Phoebe’s ex simply to be “nosy”.

“Phoebe’s latest story. She knows people follow others to be nosy, right? Not because they want to flirt with him,” she wrote.

On Monday, despite explaining that they still share a lot of love for each other, the 27-year-old personal trainer and the 26-year-old fashion student said they “wanted different things.”

“Unfortunately, Phoebe and I have decided after two years that we will go our separate ways,” Mitch wrote in his lengthy statement.

Love Island Australia star Phoebe Spiller has slammed her followers for following her ex-boyfriend Mitch Eliot just hours after announcing their split. The two are pictured

“I never thought I’d be able to make a breakup post, but I feel like it’s necessary so we can focus on getting over this and moving forward.”

He then turned directly to Phoebe and praised her for showering him with love these past two years.

“Phoebe, we fell in love the day we met and ever since then you’ve shown me what it’s like to be so loved,” he said.

“You gave me two amazing years and I can’t thank you enough for that. But we need time to grow as independent people.”

Amid the announcement, Phoebe shared a selfie on her Instagram Story while slamming her “unloyal” fans.

She ended her message by saying that she will “always support” Phoebe.

Meanwhile, his now ex-girlfriend posted her own breakup message on Instagram at exactly the same time.

“I honestly never thought I’d be writing this, but unfortunately Mitch and I have split up,” she wrote.

‘As you can imagine, I’ve been a mess lately and I’m not in the best of moods, so I’d really appreciate it if you didn’t ask any questions or make any assumptions.

“As much as I wanted him to be my partner forever, we ended up wanting different things. However, despite that, I will always love him.

Mitch Eliot, 27 (right) and Phoebe Spiller, 26 (left), have split after two years of dating.

Despite explaining that they still share a lot of love for each other, the personal trainer and fashion student said they “wanted different things.”

‘Thank you to everyone who has supported us since day one.’

This comes after Mitch revealed a new tattoo on his arm in December last year, which he got in honour of his partner Phoebe.

The reality TV star took to Instagram at the time to share the surprise with her followers before filming Phoebe’s reaction.

The tattoo featured the words ‘PS: I love you’ on her forearm.

After showing off the ink to his followers, the video abruptly cut off and showed Mitch presenting Phoebe with an empty box with his arms outstretched.

At first, Phoebe doesn’t notice the tattoo on her arm, but when she does, she starts crying tears of joy.

“Do you love it?” Mitch asked her, to which she replied, “Yes, I do,” as she continued to react emotionally.

Phoebe starred on Love Island Australia in 2022, during which time she met her co-star Mitch and they fell in love on the show.