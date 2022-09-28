Love Island Australia is accused of being FAKE as its completely pre-recorded

The upcoming season of Love Island Australia has been branded “fake” as the contestants have already filmed the finale.

The hit reality show has been shot with three alternate endings and different winners.

Only one will be shown on TV, meaning finalists won’t know if they’ve won until they sit down to watch the show with the rest of Australia, a source told Yahoo!

Love Island Australia has been accused of being ‘fake’ before they even got on screens as it has been revealed that contestants have already filmed the final. Al Perkins, an islander this year, is pictured

This has led fans to complain that winners’ reactions are not genuine, as the contestants won’t know if they’ve won until the show airs.

“So all their reactions will be fake? What’s the point?’ wrote one Love Island fan on Facebook.

“They should have just picked the winners themselves instead of letting the couples fake it. Why even vote when you know the final isn’t real?’ said another.

Even sources within the show have said it might not be a good fit for audiences, as it “takes away integrity while the cast is acting and the reactions aren’t genuine.”

Previous seasons of Love Island Australia have been filmed and then edited within 24 hours, followed by a live final where viewers vote for the winner.

There has also been a public vote throughout the series.

The source said the fake endings will “avoid spoilers” and “allow fans to have a say in the show and vote for their winner.”

Despite Love Island being new, filming multiple endings is not uncommon for reality TV, with shows like Ru Paul’s Drag Race, The Voice Australia, My Kitchen Rules and MasterChef following this route.

Love Island Australia will air next month and will return to Mallorca, Spain, where the popular British series will also be filmed, after the 2021 season has been moved to Byron Bay due to Covid restrictions.

Season two in 2020 was filmed in Fiji.

Sophie has almost confirmed that Married At First Sight star Al Perkins will appear in the upcoming season of Love Island.

While presenting Nine in 2023 earlier this month, she revealed that this year’s season will feature a host of hot contestants, including a familiar face.

“We have high-flying real estate agents, we have a football player, we have a model, a dancer and we have a famous groom,” she said.

In May, Al told Daily Mail Australia that he quit his job as a carpenter to make it as a full-time influencer after becoming a fan favorite on the dating show Channel Nine.

The 26-year-old from Bondi was offered a one-time four-figure fee to appear on Love Island.

According to a well-placed source, although Al liked doing the show for free, his management was able to guarantee him a fee for the gig.

Love Island participants receive additional fees for TV or radio commercials, in-store or event appearances, print ads, digital blog posts, and digital ads.

Appearances in stores or events are subject to a daily rate of $1,000 plus travel expenses.