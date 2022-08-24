Love Island Australia: Anna McEvoy taken to hospital with a severe infection

<!–

Love Island Australia’s Anna McEvoy has let fans know about her recent health scare.

The reality star, 30, revealed on Tuesday that she was rushed to hospital after her UTI developed into a serious kidney infection.

Anna had spent the past few days documenting her efforts to find out what was wrong with her, including several visits to doctors.

“Today I had an ultrasound, three urine tests, STD tests, a blood test and antibiotics have not fixed or come up with what is really going on,” she said on Instagram.

‘I still feel like I have to go to the toilet every five seconds’ [and it is] painful to urinate! So I hope this gives me some answers, because this constant pain is getting unbearable.”

Anna later told her followers that the pain had worsened and that she was in the hospital, before confirming her diagnosis in a subsequent post.

Update: Back/side pain got really bad last night, as well as the burning pain in my contraction. Didn’t sleep much. So get it checked at the hospital,” she wrote.

‘I have a UTI that has turned into a bad KIDNEY INFECTION. Apparently the last doctor missed the white blood cells in my urine. FML [f**k my life].

“To be honest, right now I’m just thankful to know.”

WHAT IS A URINAL LINE INFECTION (UTI)? Urinary tract infections (UTIs) can affect several parts of your urinary tract, including your bladder (cystitis), urethra (urethritis), or kidneys (kidney infection). Most UTIs are easily treated with antibiotics. Symptoms of a UTI include: having to urinate suddenly or more often than usual

pain or burning sensation when urinating

foul-smelling or cloudy pee

blood in your pee

pain in your lower abdomen

feeling tired and unwell

in older people, behavioral changes such as severe confusion or agitation Children with UTIs may also: generally appear unwell – babies may be irritable, not eating well and have a high temperature of 37.5°C or higher

wet the bed or wet oneself

deliberately holding their pee because it stings Treating Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) Your doctor or nurse may prescribe antibiotics to treat a urinary tract infection. Once you start treatment, symptoms should disappear within five days in adults and within two days in children. If your UTI comes back after treatment, you will usually be prescribed a longer course of antibiotics. Things you can do yourself Mild urinary tract infections (UTIs) often clear up within a few days. To relieve pain while your symptoms go away: take paracetamol – you can give children liquid paracetamol

place a hot water bottle on your stomach, back or between your thighs

rest and drink plenty of fluids – this will help your body flush out the bacteria It can also help not to have sex until you feel better. You can’t pass a urinary tract infection to your partner, but sex can be uncomfortable. Causes of Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) UTIs are usually caused by bacteria from poop that enter the urinary tract. The bacteria enter through the tube that carries pee out of the body (urethra). Women have a shorter urethra than men. This means that bacteria are more likely to reach the bladder or kidneys and cause an infection. Causes of UTIs include: pregnancy

conditions that block the urinary tract – such as kidney stones

conditions that make it difficult to empty the bladder completely, such as an enlarged prostate gland in men and constipation in children

urinary catheters (a tube in your bladder used to drain urine)

have a weakened immune system, for example due to type 2 diabetes, chemotherapy or HIV

She was released from the hospital hours after doctors found the cause of her symptoms and prescribed the correct medication.

Her partner Michael Staples later confirmed she was on the mend, joking on Instagram: ‘Look who’s back from the hospital. Kidney infection: 0, Anna: 1.’

The winner of the second season of Love Island also said she was very lucky to “know what was going on.”

Anna’s infection comes just days after she and Michael celebrate their one-year anniversary.

Anna (right, with her boyfriend Michael) was released from the hospital hours after doctors found the cause of her symptoms and prescribed the right medication