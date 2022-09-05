Love Island approached Jenny Powell’s daughter Connie Baxendale, 21, for the show

Jenny Powell has revealed that her eldest daughter, Connie Baxendale, has been approached by ITV to participate in Love Island.

And the TV personality, 54, couldn’t contain her surprise when the 21-year-old shared the bid to get her on the dating show, admitting “I spit out my coffee.”

The presenter said ITV bosses contacted Connie, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, via Instagram and went on to say she left the decision in her daughter’s hands.

After an appearance on Loose Women Together, it seems that Connie caught the eye of ITV bosses – who approached her shortly after to be on the show.

Jenny explained to The Sun: “After appearing on Loose Women with my oldest daughter Connie, the Love Island producers contacted her and asked her if she was interested in joining the show. She’s beautiful, so I left it up to her.’

But unable to hide her shock, the star continued: “I spat out my coffee when she told me and I said, ‘What did you say?’

Despite the show’s best efforts, performer Connie wasn’t interested in the offer — she shared that she was already in love.

As her mother continued, ‘And she replied, ‘That I have a boyfriend and do an art history at UCL’. And she left it at that.’

Detailing that Connie “would never do,” Jenny shared: “I think they contacted her via Instagram.”

MailOnline has reached out to Love Island representatives for comment.

Jenny shares Connie and younger sister Pollyanna, 13, with her ex-husband Toby Baxendell, whom she parted ways in 2009.

And Love Island’s effort to secure famous offspring is no surprise, with the show welcoming some familiar faces to its most recent season.

Gemma Owen, the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, made a big impression at the villa when she and partner Luca Bish came second in the August live final.

And after the stint, the dressage champion has struck a hefty deal with fashion giant PrettyLittleThing.

She was also joined at the villa by Ronan Keating’s son Jack, who appeared for the Casa Amor segment – but could not find a connection.

While season four of the show saw actor Danny Dyer’s daughter, Dani, take the crown with former beau Jack Fincham.

Familiar Faces: And Love Island’s bid to secure famous offspring is no surprise, with Michael Owen’s daughter, Gemma, finishing second in this year’s season after being approached (pictured on the show)