Love Island: Al Perkins makes X-rated comment about post-villa antics

Al Perkins made an X-rated comment during the grand finale of Love Island Australia, which aired on Tuesday evening.

After host Sophie Monk pumped the 26-year-old and his on-screen partner Jessica Losurdo for juicy details, their interview quickly turned into pillow talk.

‘My one-eyed snake didn’t get much sleep last night,’ he said of their rendezvous the night before.

The MAFS star couldn’t wipe the smile off his face after his cheeky confession.

The other contestants gasped before bursting into laughter as Sophie scrambled over how she should react.

‘Do you think we can put that in?’ she asked the producers.

‘They said yes… technically [a one-eyed snake] is an Australian animal.’

Jessica was later asked to comment on Al’s saucy revelation.

‘I definitely had a good night,’ she confirmed.

The pair were eliminated from the villa shortly afterwards before the series wrapped up for another year.

Al and Jessica openly discussed their sex life throughout the season.

They confirmed both of them had eaten ‘a full banquet’ so to speak during a sensual evening earlier in the season.

Despite having a wonderful time together on the show, they’ve decided to not pursue a romantic relationship.

‘Right now, at the moment, me and Jess are just friends but we speak almost every second day,’ he said.

‘After we left the villa, we continued for a little bit and I met her mum, but… then we just thought we’d be better off as friends.’

Claudia and Austen ultimately took out the top spot.