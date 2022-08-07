Love Island 2022’s reunion kicks off as the islanders come together once again

This year’s Love Island contestants reunited for the reunion show on Sunday when Davide Sanclimenti finally got to see exactly what Ekin-Su Culculoglu had been up to at the villa when he was shown footage of her crawling onto the patio with Jay Younger. .

And even more drama unfolded between Casa Amor girls Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe, when they became embroiled in a heated exchange over Josh Le Grove.

But fans were somewhat impressed and took to social media to call the show “clunky” and “dry.”

In the early weeks of the show, Turkish actress Ekin-Su famously crawled onto the patio to kiss Jay while paired up with Davide.

And while host Laura Whitmore wondered if Davide had seen the moment, the Italian replied no, as Ekin-Su tried to cover his eyes.

After watching the moment, a slightly flushed Jay continued to giggle with his head in his hands.

While Ekin-Su and Davide got on well – with the Italian cringing a bit, before confirming they’d left the golden TV moment.

bar fight? Things weren’t quite so civilized between Summer and Coco, when the pair started arguing over Josh Le Grove, with co-host Darren Harriott splitting up the girls as they exchanged a heated back and forth.

And by assuring Jay that he would always be one of “Ekin’s boys,” the sky seemed clear between the group.

But things weren’t quite so civilized between Summer and Coco, when the pair started arguing over Josh Le Grove, with co-host Darren Harriott splitting up the girls as they exchanged a heated back and forth.

After Coco recently appeared on the Saving Grace podcast, where she revealed that she had rejected a sexual overture from Josh as they left the villa.

And it seems Summer, who has been dating Josh since leaving the villa, wasn’t happy with the comments.

While Darren was questioning Billy Brown about “who’s dating whom,” Summer intervened, saying, “I know someone who would like them to date someone, but we’re moving.”

Knowing the dig was aimed at her, Coco chimed in, “If you can’t stand a big personality, don’t go on reality TV.”

“Friends don’t say certain things,” Summer replied, provoking Coco, “If you want to talk about it, we can.”

Forced to intervene, Darren tried to calm the situation by saying, ‘Guys not now’

But still eager to get the final say, Summer continued: ‘I would never fight over anyone because I don’t see any competition’

As Coco claimed “Josh is my buddy,” the heated conversation was interrupted again by Darren.

But despite the dramatic moments, viewers took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the reunion, calling it “boring,” “terrible,” and “dry.”

“You can just say none of the islanders want to be there, this is so bad,” one wrote.

While another joked: ‘Everyone is falling asleep in the studio’.

But fans of the show were happy to see winner Davide back on screen, as they shared that he and Ekin-Su “made the show,” and wanted more screen time for the pair.

