Love Island 2022 star Antigoni Buxton sizzles in a sequinned mini dress at the show’s wrap party

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned Love Island 2022 winners on Monday.

And previously dumped contestants watched the pair split the £50,000 prize from the show’s wrap party at the Me Hotel in west London.

Antigoni Buxton turned heads by donning a barely gold mini dress for the occasion when she arrived fashionably late and missed the finale altogether.

The striking ensemble was embellished with sequins and featured an asymmetric top with black bralette and chain detailing.

Carrying the color story in her accessories, the blonde beauty showed off her stuff in sky-high platform heels as straps climbed her tight legs.

The singer opted for a glamorous palette of makeup with a hint of mascara while wearing her curls half up half down.

Antiogoni carried a bottle of vodka in her hand for the celebrations with her fellow reality stars.

Nathalia Campos also dressed to impress in a bright pink sequined mini dress complete with feathered trim.

The bombshell, 23, put on a very leggy display as her highlighted locks fell to her shoulders in a gentle wave.

Lacey Edwards made a dramatic entrance when she opted for a champagne mini dress with a striking train.

The 25-year-old caused a storm on the red carpet as she made sure to lift her chiffon extension for a picture-perfect photo.

Coco Lodge, 27, and Jack Keating, 23, appeared elated as they left the event hand-in-hand.

During the final, viewers saw Ekin-Su and Davide finish for Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, who took second and narrowly missed out on the money, with bosses deciding to drop the “split or steal” twist that usually comes at the end.

In previous years, winners have chosen an envelope with either the prize money or nothing enclosed, with one person from the pair being given the £50,000 with the option to ‘split or steal’ the money.

This year, presenter Laura Whitmore, 37, announced that they would automatically split the money as the producers chose to scrap the tradition that has existed since the first series.

When the news was announced, the emotional Ekin-Su, 27, jumped into the arms of her Italian beau as they celebrated their win and the speechless Davide, also 27, exclaimed he “couldn’t believe it”.

The congratulations poured in for the genetically blessed couple as viewers celebrated their win on social media, admitting they thought the “right couple won.”

When asked what Ekin thought she would do if she won, she is said to have written in a text message, “It’s a game show after all, it’s business. If it’s not real, I’d be tempted.

“But I’m at the right age to find the right man. I know what I’m looking for. I want to find The One.’

But judging by the looks, Ekin-Su certainly seems to have found the one when she gushed about her new boyfriend.

Ekin-Su said of making the final two on this year’s Love Island, “It feels so surreal to find the man of your dreams and just grow up.”

Speaking of what she liked most about Davide, she added, “Aside from the perfect body, I would definitely say there was an instant spark and a real butterfly feeling.”

It comes after Indiyah and Dami took third place at Love Island 2022, ahead of Tasha and Andrew finishing just behind them in fourth place.

They entered the final day of the show alongside Ekin-Su and Davide and Gemma and Luca but missed out on the £50,000 prize after the final public vote on Monday night.

Winner, winner! Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022, sharing £50,000 prize money

The four couples gathered in the garden of the villa for the live final hosted by Laura Whitmore, as viewers waited to discover the winners after an eight-week run of the ITV2 dating show.

Laura announced that the pair had come in fourth as Tasha revealed she was thrilled to have made it to the final with her boyfriend Andrew.

Discussing his experience, Andrew said, “It was difficult for me, it was clear that I liked Tasha. When the Casa girls came – it was hard, but I had to open myself up and see if there was another connection. But it was still Tasha.’

Tasha revealed that they have plans to move into London together and continue the good vibes.

When they announced that Indiyah and Dami had finished in third place, the pair joined Laura for a chat on the couch.

Laura commented that they were “really strong” for Casa Amor, but Indiyah said she was very “with Dami” when they separated, but joked that she was “using her brain cells” and being open to connections

Indiyah discussed their “unbreakable connection” which she said would not be broken by bombshells entering at the end of their journey.