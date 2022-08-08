Love Island 2022 Reunion: Fans go wild as Coco and Summer argue over Josh before being cut off

Love Island stars Coco Lodge and Summer Botwe certainly brought the drama on Sunday night when they collided during the show’s reunion episode.

The pair got into a heated back-and-forth as they rowed over fellow islander Josh Le Grove, who is currently dating Summer, with the latter accusing Coco of “wising” to sleep with him after her. stay in the villa.

Things got awkward when the show’s co-host, Darren Harriott, was forced to split the girls — as fans begged on social media to see more of the feud.

Uncomfortable! Love Island’s Coco Lodge (right) and Summer Botwe (left) engage in a vicious back-and-forth as they argued over Josh Le Grove during the show’s reunion episode, which aired Sunday

The reunion show welcomed all of this season’s islanders to discuss their time both inside and outside the villa.

And on the way to the bar, Coco and Summer sat between them with Billy Brown and Josh.

As Darren tried to get some gossip from the islanders of Casa Amor, he asked Billy, “Who’s meeting whom?”

But while Billy refused to give a definitive answer, Summer intervened by saying, “I know someone who would like them to get in touch with someone, but maybe I won’t say too much.”

Investigation: While Darren was trying to get some gossip from the Casa Amor islanders, he questioned Billy Brown, who was sitting between them next to Josh, “Who’s meeting whom?”

The bomb referenced Coco’s recent appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, where she told host Grace Barry that she could probably have slept with Josh had she wanted to after the couple had been dumped off the island.

Coco seemed to imply she regretted the decision, calling Josh “so fit” during the podcast — much to Summer’s dismay.

But ready for the fight at the reunion, Coco joked back to Summer, “It’s jest. If you can’t stand a big personality, don’t go on reality TV, it’s banter.”

Going crazy: “Friends don’t say certain things,” Summer replied, as Coco looked back, “Okay, he’s gone crazy.”

No Drama: Josh and Billy couldn’t contain their laughter as they watched the drama unfold

With Summer in reply: “Maybe we should talk about you, if you want to talk about you, we can.”

Darren interrupted him, trying to calm the harsh words, and said, “Not now, guys.”

But Summer wasn’t done with her piece yet, as she continued, “I just want to make it clear that I would never fight over anyone because I don’t see any competition.”

Settle: Darren interrupted trying to control the harsh words, saying ‘Guys not now’

Shocked: While Former Islanders Like Antigoni Buxton Couldn’t Hide Their Expressions

While Coco hit back that Josh was just “a mate,” the model sat between the two girls with his head in his hands and sunglasses on.

Although it made for an awkward studio view during the reunion, viewers of the show couldn’t get enough of the drama they discussed on Twitter.

Some called the feud the “best part” of the otherwise bland reunion, and some expressed their anger that the entire feud was not shown.

With reports that the couple was getting a lot more heated than what was on TV, viewers desperately wanted to know what was happening.

One viewer pleaded, “I want to see Coco and Summers fight so badly that I’m ready to sign a petition. I am desperate.’

“I was actually supposed to watch 90 minutes of Summer and Coco fights,” wrote another.