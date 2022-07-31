Love Island 2022: Paige and Adam are DUMPED from villa after being voted as the ‘least compatible’

Advertisement

Paige Thorne and Adam Collard have been dumped from Love Island just a day before the final on Monday.

The 24-year-old was evicted from the villa along with the 26-year-old after the couple were voted ‘the least compatible’ by their fellow islanders and the public during Sunday’s episode.

Also at risk are couples Davide and Ekin-Su, Luca and Gemma, Adam and Paige, Andrew and Tasha, who will compete for the £50,000 prize.

Earlier in the episode, Paige’s mom revealed she wasn’t a fan of Adam and claimed she “didn’t buy” him.

She explained to her daughter: ‘The way you were with Jacques was very different, you were much more you and resilient and full of personality, with Adam it seems much more different.’

But Paige argued, “With Jacques, he did bring out a different side of me, bubbles and all, but there were a few things that really weren’t right.”