Love Island 2022 final scores 100,000 more viewers than last year as 3.4 million tune in

The Love Island 2022 final was watched by 3.4 million viewers on ITV2 and ITV Hub, 100,000 more than last year.

This makes it the show’s biggest finale since 2019, averaging 2.7 million viewers across the entire series.

The 2019 series was ultimately won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea.

But it was a significant drop from the season’s opening episode, which attracted a staggering five million viewers.

However, the eighth series has broken records in streaming, with over 250 million streams over the season.

This makes it the most watched series ever on ITV’s streaming platform ITV Hub.

It comes after Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu were crowned Love Island 2022 winners.

When the news was announced, the emotional Ekin-Su, 27, jumped into the arms of her Italian beau as they celebrated their victory and Davide speechlessly exclaimed that he “couldn’t believe it”.

Congratulations poured in for the genetically blessed couple Ekin-Su and Davide as viewers celebrated their win on social media, admitting they thought the “right couple won.”

The pair finished ahead of Gemma Owen, 19, and Luca Bish, 23, who took second and narrowly missed out on the money, with the bosses deciding to leave the ‘split or steal’ twist that usually comes at the end for first. fall. time in the history of the ITV2 show.

In previous years, winners have chosen an envelope with either the prize money or nothing enclosed, with one person from the pair being given the £50,000 with the option to ‘split or steal’ the money.

This year, presenter Laura Whitmore, 37, announced during Monday night’s live finale that they would automatically split the money as the producers chose to scrap the tradition that has been going on since the first series.