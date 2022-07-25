Love Island 2022 exclusive: Coco felt ‘used’ after being intimate with Andrew

Coco Lodge “regrets” Andrew Le Page kissing her breasts on their first night together on Love Island, admitting she felt “used” after he dumped her for Tasha Ghouri.

The Casa Amor bomb, 27, told MailOnline she has sworn she will stop dating after causing trauma in the past on the ITV2 show, saying: ‘I can’t get through it anymore.’

In an exclusive interview, Coco revealed that her mother lost two stones after worrying about the horrific trolls her daughter was getting, fearing how she would react to the nasty comments once she left the villa.

Coco said, “I’m sorry, because intimacy means a lot to me. It was only my first night so it was a bad thing I did.

“We had a long talk and I really loved him. I should have waited for Tasha to come back to see what his reaction was because he immediately teased me so I just felt used. After doing what we did, I didn’t want to feel that way.

“He was sexually attracted to me and liked me, but when Tasha came back, he realized how much he loved her… out of sight, out of mind.”

Andrew, 27, was paired with Tasha, 23, but grew close to Coco during the Casa Amor turn of the show, with the pair kissing passionately in the pool and sharing the intimate moment together under the sheets.

Andrew confesses to Tasha once she got back to the villa and tried to downplay his sexual chemistry with Coco by saying, “I licked her tit or whatever.”

Coco added: “Everything with Andrew brought up some past trauma, so now I want to take it really easy.

“I got out of a toxic relationship in January, so for me I gave myself time and went to Thailand to work on myself.

“I want to make friends and see if it becomes something more. I can’t get through it anymore.’

The graphic designer, whose real name is Chloe, believes she was badly edited by Love Island producers and portrayed as a “villain,” which has led some trolls to make hurtful comments about her appearance.

Coco’s mother was so upset by the comments – including her daughter being labeled the ‘ugliest islander’ in the show’s history – that she lost two stone while her father begged the ITV2 bosses to give her a fairer chance.

She said, “I got trolled so bad that my family really struggled with it.

“They were so concerned about how I would react if I got out of the villa. In the past, people have taken these things very badly.

‘My mother lost two stones because she was sick with worry. I feel so sorry for her, she was having a really hard time calling my dad every day.

“Some comments were like ‘how did you even get to Love Island? You’re the ugliest islander the show has ever had.” Some people said I’m a man. I understand that I am attached to the other islanders, but the comments about my appearance were rough.

“I’m a bubbly, fun and emotional person, but I came across as sassy and a villain. My father contacted Love Island and said ‘you have to give her a chance because the way you edited her is bad and I don’t want my daughter to come to this level of trolling’ but I didn’t get that chance .

“Anyone can say they were badly edited, but looking back I see there was so much emotion that I felt was not being shown, which made me look insincere. I looked like a villain and ab****.’

After opening up about the trolling she has endured online, Coco received a friendly message from a familiar face, former co-star Jacques O’Neill, 23, who left the villa after an emotional breakdown.

Coco explained that the cast knew things were not going well after Jacques and ex-Paige Thorne went “missing” one morning, as she admits it was “heartbreaking” to see the former rugby player so upset.

She said: “There was a lot of heightened emotions from everyone after Casa and between Jacques and Paige, it was very emotional.

“They were missing for the first part of the day, we didn’t see them for hours.

“We could tell there was something going on as they were both very emotional and they took Luca out for a chat. It was a shock and we didn’t expect him to leave.

‘I’m obsessed with them’: With just a week to go until the show’s eighth series, Coco supports Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and her partner Davide Sanclimenti to win the £50,000 cash prize

“He contacted me because he’s also bad trolling and he gave me his number in case I wanted to chat.

“I respect his decision to do that for himself. A lot of people think about life on the show, but he was sincere to himself.

“I remember when he started crying around the fire pit, we all burst into tears because you saw a man cry that you don’t see often and it made me feel good. It was heartbreaking to see him in that state.”

With just a week to go until the show’s eighth series, Coco is backing Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and her partner Davide Sanclimenti, both 27, to win the £50,000 cash prize.

She said: ‘Luca and Gemma are lovely together, they may have the potential to last, but where they are so young… I wouldn’t say 100 percent they will stay together.

“I want Ekin-Su and Davide to win. I’m obsessed and the support for them is crazy.’