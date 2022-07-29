LOVE ISLAND 2022: Ekin-Su and Davide at risk of being DUMPED as they are voted the least compatible

Love Island fans had handkerchiefs at the ready as Friday’s episode got off to an emotional start as the Islanders continued on their final dates.

But the contestants soon came back to reality when the villa was rocked by a text announcing that the couples among them should vote for who they think is the least compatible.

In the brutal twist, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 27, and Davide Sanclimenti, also 27, got the most votes, but the final decision rests in the hands of the public.

Drama: Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti at risk of being dumped after being voted the least suitable couple on Friday with Gemma Owen and Luca Bish in second place

In the vote, Gemma Owen and Luca Bish got three votes, Paige Thorne and Adam Collard two and one for Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri.

The result meant that Dami and Indiyah automatically secured their place in Monday’s final.

Elsewhere the episode started out with the remaining final dates when Tasha and Andrew arrived at a rose-filled beach and mimicked Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s iconic proposal with the same setup.

Decisions: The final decision is in the hands of the public as they have 15 minutes to save their favorites

Speaking of her best Love Island moments, Tasha admitted to Andrew, “I definitely asked you to be my boyfriend, I’ve never asked a man to be my boyfriend, but we’ve been through so much that I had to be to ask you.’

“I want to be there for you no matter what and support you, I’ve got you, honey,” Andrew added.

The dancer sobbed as she said, “All I ever wanted was a man who loved me for me, I just feel so lucky to have you.”

Tasha slipped the napkin holder on her ring finger and joked, “This is going to happen to me in a year.”

Meanwhile, Gemma and Luca enjoyed a romantic date in the courtyard, with the swimwear brand owner adding that she “loves” that they can “turn on” each other.

When they got to their last date, Gemma announced, “This is where you should put some kind of vibes on,” while Luca joked, “Okay, hold your horses.”

Speaking about her time on the show, she said, “My favorite moment was the challenge we just did, where I licked Adam, he was really sweaty,” mocking their previous fight.

The dressage rider added: ‘I think from the start and until we know, we can’t deny how similar we are and they say opposites attract, but we are the same person.

“I find it hard to be nice, but I’m more in love with you than anyone else, I find myself drawn to you.”

Luca went on to tell Gemma that when the time is right, he hopes to finally put a “label” on their relationship, adding that he has never felt this way.

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox