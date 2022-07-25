Love Island 2022: Deji, Lacey, Nathalia and Reece all DUMPED from the villa in brutal exit

Deji Adeniyi, Lacey Edwards, Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos were all packed from the villa in a shock dumping on Sunday night.

Deji and the three newest bombshells were all brutally dumped after receiving the lowest number of public votes for “Most Compatible Couple.”

Danica and Jamie were also in the bottom three, but were saved from the dumping by the public.

The remaining islanders had to say goodbye, while they reminisced about their time with the dumped participants.

Before leaving, Deji left with some iconic parting words, saying, “While I’m gone, I want everyone to say it with me… I don’t want peace, I want trouble!”

After they left, Deji said, “I stand behind what I’ve done. I don’t want to change anything. I was true to myself, that’s why I went for Indiyah and we got along so well. If something was fake she would have picked it up and I certainly wouldn’t have been myself. I wouldn’t change anything.’

About her experience, Lacey said, “I’m just really grateful to be a part of the show. I’ve made really good friends and I’m excited to see what happens to me and Deji.”

Nathalia added: “The moment I walked in I thought there might be something for me but after I got there I saw that the couples there had a strong bond because they had been together for a long time so I guess not that there would be more time. change that.’

And Reece said, “I’d say it’s a once in a lifetime experience. I got on well with everyone there. They are all very nice, genuine people.’

All four Islanders supported Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti for the win, with rival Nathalia admitting: “Davide and Ekin-Su have very good chemistry, they get along very well, they are also very entertaining so I think that they have a really good chance of winning the show.’

After getting hooked on Friday night’s episode, Reece and Nathalia had a chat on the beanbags to see if they had a romantic bond, but later came to realize that they saw each other as friends.

Deji had arrived at the villa with Indiyah Polack after forging a connection at Casa Amor, but the two went their separate ways when she reconnected with Dami Hope.

He later found a new spark with Lacey, and the pair seemed excited to explore their burgeoning connection in the outside world.

Elsewhere in the episode, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri had already thought about marriage as they discussed their possible future marriage.

After reconnecting, Tasha and Andrew sat down comfortably in the garden. Holding hands, Tasha asked, “Why are you playing with my ring finger?”

The conversation turned to weddings when she asked, “What would you do if I wore a black wedding dress?” to which Andrew replied, “I think you look unreal.”

The pair then discussed flower arranging before discussing timelines with Andrew who said, “Well honey, carry on, you’ve got at least four years.”

Tasha replied, “I’m pretty sure you’d do it sooner.”

Andrew smiled when he asked, “Do you think I’d propose to you before three years?”

Tasha agreed, adding: “If we continue down the road, yes, I think so.”

The next day, the contestants showed their competitive sides as they competed against each other on a villa sports day.

While #NaughtyAndSporty and #TrackAndFeels were used to describe Sports Day, the islanders received a text saying, “It’s time to get physical while participating in Love Island Sports Day.”

Led by Gemma Owen, the red team consisted of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, Danica Taylor, Indiyah Polack, Adam Collard, Andrew Le Page, Dami Hope and Jamie Allan.

Paige Thorne’s blue team consisted of Luca Bish, Tasha Ghouri, Davide Sanclimenti, Deji Adeniyi, Lacey Edwards, Reece Ford and Nathalia Campos.

The bikini-clad islanders showed their competitive sides as they headed out into the yard for the challenge, donning team sweatbands.

The blue team was victorious in the first challenge, an egg and spoon race, while the red team took the win in the three-legged race.

The two teams went head to head for the decider, tug of war, with the blue team holding it and jumping into the pool with joy.

Davide proved his commitment to Ekin-Su when he surprised the Turkish actress with a homemade Italian tiramisu.

Davide showed off his culinary skills in the kitchen by making the coffee-flavored dessert, with Dami posing as a waiter to make the evening more romantic.

Whispering to Dami, he said, “I’m preparing the tiramisu for Ekin, so you must bring the tiramisu.”

As night fell, Davide asked Ekin-Su to go to the mini fire pit and make her laugh by saying, “Oh no, not the fire pit.” Davide replied, “Why not, it’s our place.”

Davide sat down and said to her, “I wanted to bring you here because this is where we had our first kiss.”

Davide gestured to Dami who walked over to them with the tiramisu and said, “I’ve prepared something delicious, an Italian tiramisu.”

Spelling of the words: ‘Are you mine?’ in Italian, Davide asked Ekin-Su to be exclusively with him, to which she answers yes, much to the delight of the fans.