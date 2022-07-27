Love Island 2022: Danica and Jamie are DUMPED from the villa after receiving the fewest public votes

Love Island’s Danica Taylor and Jamie Allan were dumped from the villa on Wednesday night.

A tearful Danica told the girls, “I’m walking out of here with someone I honestly think I have a good relationship with. I am proud of myself.’

After she left, she added: ‘It’s still early for me and Jamie, but we just clicked. I remember the first night he came in and we were just talking. I didn’t know anything about him, I didn’t know where he lived, his family or his career, but we talked all night.

“I felt his energy and that he really liked me and wanted to get to know me for me – that’s a feeling I hadn’t felt with any of the other guys. When you know, you know and my gut told me that this man likes me and wanted to get to know me.

“We get on well, it’s just easy and natural and doesn’t feel forced. We both bring out the best in each other.’

Meanwhile, speaking about whether the pair would keep anything on the outside, Jamie said: ‘Absolutely – there’s no reason why not. That doesn’t change the connection we have. We’ve already talked about a few dates that we’re going to check off the list. We will definitely see each other 100% from the outside.’

Also in Wednesday’s episode, the couples’ relationships were really put to the test as the sound of crying babies echoed throughout the villa, indicating that the islanders have some new house guests.

They were greeted by the sight of five babies all screaming, forcing the couples to act as parents all day long.

Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page named their baby Leo, while Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope named their daughter Sienna Funke Hope.

Davide and Ekin-Su named their baby Irenee, Paige Thorne and Adam settled on Sage, while Gemma Owen and Luca Bish chose Rodge after Gemma’s sister’s nickname.

The girls soon got a text saying they could leave the villa for brunch, while the boys had to look after the babies.

They start making some baby food to feed the little ones, with Davide saying ‘She’s like me, if you feed me I’m happy, if you feed her she’s happy’.

Andrew takes little Leo to the fire pit to tell him about his mother’s superpowers in a sweet moment.

Davide goes on to do his daughter’s makeup, giving her lipstick and a coat of blush, before saying, “Ekin-Su is going to kill me.”

Gemma says everything between her and Luca is crushed, and Indiyah reveals that she said the L-word with Dami.

The Islanders then receive another text announcing that they are going to the Love Island baby disco with the newest members of the villa.

The girls dress the babies for the night ahead, with Indiyah giving Sienna baby hair and Ekin-Su giving her baby a full makeover.

They then play a game of pass-the-plot where it is revealed that the winners of baby day are Dami and Indiyah.

It’s the next time the babies go to bed, and the mommies and daddies say goodbye to their newborns, while Ekin-Su Twinkle sings Twinkle Star to put them to sleep.