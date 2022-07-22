Love Island 2022: Bombshell Nathalia and Ekin-Su come to blows in EXPLOSIVE argument

Love Island’s Ekin-Su and bombshell Nathalia had an explosive argument in Friday night’s episode as they continued to battle over Davide.

During the tense episode, the fiery girls shouted at each other before competing in a pancake competition – with the Turkish actress winning Davide’s heart and recoupling together.

As the islanders chilled out with drinks during the evening, Ekin-Su called out bombshell Nathalia after becoming suspicious that there was an issue between them.

Ekin-Su asked Nathalia, ‘have you got an issue with me?’, to which she replied: ‘No I haven’t got an issue with you?’

The actress then responded: ‘Are you sure?’, prompting Nathalia to ask: ‘No why, Have you got one with me’

Not letting the situation go, Ekin-Su reiterated: ‘I feel like you’ve got an issue with me.’

Proving that she’s just as fiery as Ekin-Su, Nathalia then quipped: ‘If I had an issue with you I’d let you know babe!’

As things continued to become tense, Ekin-Su told her ‘Nah, I feel like you have an issue with me.’

Putting down her water and glaring at Ekin-Su, Nathalia then replied: ‘Maybe you have an issue with yourself!,’ before quipping ‘Well I hope your happy. You got a little show of the night.’

After the fiery argument, Ekin-Su said in the beach hut: ‘You messing with the wrong person.’

While Ekin-Su, Davide and Gemma were all having a chat she told them: ‘Adam and Paige are exclusive now.’

Davide quickly replied: ‘Well so are we.’

Davide then pulled Nathalia for a chat to friendzone her: ‘If you want a friendly chat or whatever I’m not going to talk to you but I don’t want to waste your time.’

She replied: ‘I’m just chatting to you because we get along, I feel comfortable with you.’

He said: ‘I just don’t want you to think Davide’s head is going to turn in a few days.’

She responded, ‘Nah I wasn’t thinking that at all’ before walking away laughing as she joked it was her second pie of the night after Adam confirmed he is exclusive with Paige.

The girls then decided to settle things in the kitchen with a pancake cooking competition, with Davide being the judge.

Ekin-Su tells Nathalia: ‘Do you know what I’ve learnt my love, the best way to end an argument is cooking, so you can prove to me with your pancakes my love, to see how good you are.’

Nathalia responds: ‘I don’t need to prove anything babe, honestly who are you for me to prove anything?’

Ekin-Su answers: ‘I am Ekin-Su babe and there’s only one of me.’

Nathalia questions again: ‘Who is that to me? Who is that to me though, Ekin-who..?’

The conversation ends with Luca announcing to the Villa: ‘It ends in the kitchen, tomorrow morning, be there, Turkey Vs Brazil’ with Nathalia laughing as she says: ‘The battle of the pancakes.’

In the morning, the two women walk-in for their cook-off, arriving with their fellow Islanders as bodyguards, trainers and fans.

Things got heated in the kitchen as Ekin-Su quipped, ‘Get out my f*cking way’ with Nathalia responding, ‘You get out my f*cking way.’

After the comical scene, Gemma said in the beach hut: ‘I was Ekin’s manager. I gave her water whenever she needed.’

Davide then done a taste tase, trying both the girls pancakes while blindfolded before Luca announced this year’s winner of Love Island’s pancake off which was Ekin-Su.

The Islanders received a text inviting the boys to take on today’s challenge – You’ve Got Male – which will see them undertake the ultimate postman-themed obstacle course.

Working for the Love Island Postal Service AKA L.I.P.S the boys each emerge from a post van, hop onto a conveyor belt and strip out of their uniform before selecting a girl to put in their trolley and take around the obstacle course as their special delivery.

Danica was picked by both new boys Jamie and Reece, while Deji went for bombshell Lacey, with Nathalia left on the sideline to watch.

The hideaway is open! Indiyah and Dami headed for a steamy night as they enjoy some alone time

Luca received a text announcing that the hideaway is open for the evening, as one lucky couple get to spend the night there.

The group were very excited to pick Dami and Indiyah who appear to be back on track, after both recoupling with other people during Casa Amor, before returning to one another.

Indiyah slipped into her best lingerie before giving Dami a steamy massage in the romantic room.

After having their first kiss in the challenge earlier, Reece asked how Danica felt about it and she said: ‘It was good but I could tell you were a bit nervous.’

Making a move, he responded, ‘I would like a proper one’ before pulling Danica in for a kiss.

Shortly after, Paige received a text which read: ‘Tonight there will be a recoupling in which the girls will choose which boy they would like to couple up with #YouDoYouHun

All islanders gathered around the firepit with Tasha going for first, sticking with her boyfriend Andrew.

Indiyah was next to go and after their romantic night in the hideaway she decided to stay with Dami.

Gemma then picked her man Luca, while Paige stayed with her exclusive partner Adam.

Lacey was all smiles as she picked Deji, who was currently single in the villa.

Danica had to pick between the two new boys Reece and Jamie and she picked the latter as she admitted she has a better connection with him.

After an explosive episode of Ekin-Su and Nathalia fighting for Davide, the Turkish actress was able to pick first, meaning she got to stay with her Italian stallion.

Left standing was Reece who was picked by Nathalia, leaving them in a friendship couple.

