Love Is Blind vet Mark Cuevas ties the knot with Aubrey Rainey

Nearly two years after asking the question, Love is Blind vet Mark Cuevas has finally tied the knot with fiancé Aubrey Rainey.

The couple said “I do” on Sunday in front of 150 friends and family at the Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens in Chagrin Falls, Ohio. Us Weekly.

Mark’s fellow Love Is Blind co-star, Matt Barnett, also had a special role in the ceremony as a groomsman.

‘He and Amber, we stayed close’ [and] they come to visit us here in Ohio all the time,” Mark told Us Weekly about Matt and his wife Amber Pike, another Love Is Blind alum who married Matt on the show.

‘He’s just been really good’ [pal]like even from the time we did that whole experience like he is like one of my best friends so we kept in touch and im excited to have him [be] part of the big day.’

Mark and Aubrey’s two children, sons Ace, 16 months and Axton, six months, even participated in the ceremony as ring bearers. The young people also ‘walked down the aisle’, writes Us Weekly.

“They have a small, I say remote-controlled car, but it’s like a big car that they’re in that someone can drive for them.” [because] they’re not old enough to navigate that yet, but they’ll go down the aisle like the little ring bearers,” Aubrey told Us before the wedding. “They have suits to match… Daddy’s.”

Pick up! The Netflix star proposed to Aubrey almost two years ago

aww! They are now parents to two children, sons Ace, 16 months, and Axton, six months

Not only that, but the newlyweds also took their kids into their first dance, naming two drinks offered to them that day: an old-fashioned called the Axton and an espresso martini called the Ace.

Aubrey wore an Enzoani dress from the Radiant Bride boutique in Ohio for her big day.

Expecting it to be an emotional affair for the couple, Mark advised her uncle, who arranged the marriage, to “keep it together” at the altar.

Special Role: Matt Barnett, who married his wife Amber Pike on Love Is Blind, also took part in the ceremony as a groomsman; pictured February 2020

XOXO: Mark and Aubrey have been together since the summer of 2020

“So her uncle is actually the officiant for us. And I told him I was like, “Man, just keep it together,” [because] If we get up there, I don’t want all three of us to cry,” he told the site on Friday.

“With everything that’s happened in our lives over the past few years and how we’ve held on and just stuck together and just watched her walk down the aisle. I’m getting chills now, but as it will be, I can’t put into words what it will be like when I actually see her.’

Mark and Aubrey have been together since the summer of 2020.

They announced her pregnancy in November 2020 and just days later they revealed their engagement.

Mark was previously engaged to fellow Love Is Blind contestant Jessica Batten, but she didn’t go through with the wedding.