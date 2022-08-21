Love Is Blind star Danielle Ruhl files for divorce from husband Nick Thompson

Danielle Ruhl has officially filed for divorce from her husband, Nick Thompson, shortly after she tied the knot a year earlier in June.

The reality stars met in season two of the Netflix hit series Love Is Blind. The premise of the show follows individuals trying to fall in love without ever seeing each other face-to-face.

TMZ confirmed that the 29-year-old beauty filed the divorce papers with the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois earlier this week on Monday to separate from the product marketer, 35.

Split: Danielle Ruhl, 29, and her husband, Nick Thompson, 35, split after the brunette officially filed for divorce in Illinois, Illinois earlier this week

The couple married at the end of season two of the reality series and celebrated their one-year anniversary earlier this summer on June 8.

Danielle had jumped to her Instagram to celebrate the special day with an adorable and loving compilation video of the two captioned ‘a year married!!!’

Despite the recent celebration, the beauty filed for divorce in Illinois at the beginning of the week.

Recent Wedding Anniversary: ​​The couple recently celebrated a year of marriage earlier this summer in June

Last month in July Danielle sat down with Us Weekly to discuss how she and Nick had plans for a second marriage, and hinted at starting a family sometime in the future.

“On our two- or three-year anniversary, we’d really like to recreate a reception so all our families can be there,” she said.

‘For example, I have always dreamed of my dream wedding and wedding planning and a bachelorette party. And so we’re doing that all over again. It’s like when we have the time,” the star added.

Danielle also opened up about the day she and Nick tied the knot in a televised wedding.

Redo wedding: The marketing director opened up to Us Weekly last month, saying she and Nick had plans to redo their wedding and reception

‘We flipped a lot. For example, we did a lot of flip-flops before it all happened and it was about five seconds before we walked down the aisle that we decided we were going to say yes.”

When the ceremony was over, she said, “Then I don’t remember. It was a magical feeling.’

The marketing director also discussed that having children was in the works just a few years into the future.

“We got married very quickly and so it’s not on the map for the next two years,” she added entertainment publication. “I can’t wait to have kids to embarrass Nick and them. I can’t wait,” she admitted.

Special moment: The moment when Danielle and Nick first met face-to-face was captured in the Netflix show

Love is blind: In an interview, the beauty explained that on day 2 she knew Nick, ‘was the person I would be with’

When we talk about their time on Love Is Blind in a joint interview with Nick on Los Angeles’s KTLA 5 morning show in April of this year, Danielle explained that on Day 2, knowing Nick was “the person I would be with.”

Nick also weighed in on marrying Danielle at the end of season two, along with his long hiatus before saying, “Yeah.”

“Getting married is a big step and something that is very important to both of us. I guess I just wanted to make sure. But I was sure. There was no question.’

Neither Danielle nor Nick have come out publicly with a statement regarding their divorce.