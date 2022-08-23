Love Is Blind couple Lauren and Cameron admit struggle ahead of 4th anniversary: ‘Marriage is hard!’

Two couples from their highly popular Netflix reality series Love Is Blind have announced their intention to divorce.

But Lauren Speed ​​and Cameron Hamilton are still doing well as their four-year anniversary approaches and the pair admit it hasn’t been without its challenges.

Lauren, 34, took to her Instagram on Tuesday morning to share an adorable video of her and her 32-year-old husband celebrating a milestone in their relationship after starring in season one of the series.

However, she did get candid about the struggles in their marriage in the caption when she wrote: “I can’t believe we’ve been married almost 4 years this fall!!! [eyes wide and sparkling heart emojis] Wow! Time flies! [lock and interracial couple emojis]

“Marriage is difficult. It requires willingness and work. A selfless version of yourself that puts partnership first.’

The post comes at an interesting moment, as both still-married couples from season two Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones along with Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson have split and have expressed their intention to divorce in recent days.

Lauren continued: “It can be hard enough behind closed doors… let alone a very public relationship that involves public opinion.

‘While it’s not always butterflies and sunshine all the time… there have been times when you have been my light in the darkness! [sparkling heart emoji] I love you, Mr Hamilton! [crossing fingers emoji] #foreverThang Can we finally plan our reception lol?’

Season one of Love Is Blind streamed its dramatic final episode in February 2020 as viewers around the world tuned in to see if the final contestants would say “I do” in what turned out to be the show’s most dramatic episode yet.

While things took an even more explosive turn when Cameron and Lauren along with Matt Barnett and Amber Pike were the only couple of the five to say ‘I do’.

The hit Netflix series followed 30 men and women as they built connections in different pods without ever seeing each other; during that speed dating process, the participants were allowed to propose to each other whenever they wanted.

Once couples got engaged, they were allowed to meet for the first time, resulting in a romantic getaway to Mexico, moving into their own apartment together and meeting each other’s families before their wedding in days.

And of the 30 original couples, the search for love did not result in a happy ending, with only five engaged couples moving on to the romantic getaway in Mexico.

You May Kiss the Bride: Season One of Love Is Blind streamed its dramatic final episode in February 2020, as viewers around the world tuned in to see if the final contestants would say “I do” in what was the show’s most dramatic episode still (Cameron and Lauren pictured)

Get a room! While things took an even more explosive turn when Cameron and Lauren along with Matt Barnett and Amber Pike were the only couple of the five to say ‘I do’ (Barnett and Amber pictured)

Meant: The hit Netflix series followed 30 men and women as they built connections in different pods without ever seeing each other; during that speed dating process, the participants were allowed to propose to each other whenever they wanted

On Monday TMZ That season two’s Danielle Ruhl, 29, confirmed the divorce papers filed in the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois to divorce 35-year-old Nick Thompson.”

Days before their season, two castmates Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced they had retired.

The couple announced their separation and plans for divorce in a statement posted to their Instagram accounts last Wednesday.

‘What’s the matter, family. After much consideration, we are saddened to share that we have broken up and will begin the process of divorce,” the statement began.

Split: On Monday, TMZ confirmed that Danielle Ruhl, 29 of season two, has filed divorce papers with the Cook County Circuit Court in Illinois to divorce 35-year-old Nick Thompson’

‘We broke up’: Days before their season, two castmates Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announced they had quit

Breaking the news: The former couple announced their split on their Instagram accounts