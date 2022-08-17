Love Is Blind couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones announce split

The Love Is Blind couple Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones have stopped.

The couple, who tied the knot in the second season of the Netflix series, announced their separation and plans for divorce in a statement posted on their Instagram accounts on Wednesday.

‘What’s the matter, family. After much thought, we are saddened to share that we have broken up and will begin the process of divorce.

“Even though we love each other, our lives go in different directions, and that’s okay. It was far from easy to come to this decision and we will always wish each other all the best.

“We hope you’ll give us some space as we close this chapter of our lives. Thank you to our close friends and family for loving us both through our experience.

“To the Love Is Blind family and Netflix, thank you for this unforgettable opportunity and support. Each of you has brought overwhelming love and joy into our lives. This experience has taught us so much about ourselves, vulnerability and love. We don’t regret anything!’

Jarrette and Iyanna were regarded as arguably the show’s biggest success story after they went through with their marriage.

In fact, they were still going strong through the reunion episode.

In March, TMZ reported that Iyanna and Jarrette have a marriage certificate with the Cook County Court in Illinois.

“It’s been hard, but it’s also been very rewarding,” Jarrette said at the reunion, as his wife admitted they had to compromise on their lifestyle after viewers saw the couple clash over Jarrette’s parties during filming.

“I’d say we’ve found our balance,” she explained. “We’re very aware that we’re very different – he’s extremely outgoing and I’m like, ‘Please stay away from me.’ So we’ve found that this will always be something that we have to deal with.

“But we have such similar values ​​and goals that it’s been a compromise.”

It seems to be going well, as Iyanna had even put her husband’s last name on her Instagram account.

“Meet the Joneses,” she wrote in a photo dump of the couple in March. ‘I took a huge leap of faith in this experiment, but with you I can fly. I love you more than the world can imagine. Looking forward to our now and FINALLY public life together. My baby, my love, my husband, my protector, my partner, my other half. I love you. *insert corny quote* ‘Love is really blind’…not blurry’.

Jarrette briefly gushed about their relationship in his own March Instagram update, writing: ‘To the woman who came and shook my world in the best possible way…this is for you! When I started this experiment, I knew that if I really wanted that fairytale ending, I had to not only be real to myself, but also be open, honest and most of all VULNERABLE.’

“From the very first conversation, the chemistry between us was clear and has only grown over time,” he said.

“There is no handbook on marriage, but we have some great building blocks to lay the foundation. This is going to be a great ride, but I wouldn’t want to ride with anyone but you!’

“I promise to always love you, nurture you, grow with you (even when it’s awkward), prioritize you, ensure your happiness, but most importantly HAVE YOUR BACK, LIKE A STRIPE IN A BUTTCRACK !’