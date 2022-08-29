Louisville cop is fired after filming ‘parody’ recruitment video mocking Breonna Taylor’s death

A black Louisville cop was fired after shooting a parody recruiting video telling people they could kill “for free” while mocking the death of Breonna Taylor.

Turhan Knight, a corrections officer since 2018, was fired on Thursday after city officials learned of the video mocking the death of the 26-year-old black woman.

She was killed while asleep on March 13, 2020, when police conducted a no-knock raid and stormed into her apartment and fired 32 rounds – six of which hit Taylor and killed her.

The video shows Knight in his full uniform walking past a line of police vehicles at the Kentucky State Fair, telling onlookers, “I’d like to talk to you today about coming in, joining our team to take the call.” reply.

“Brother, we need you,” Knight continues in the video, noting, “We’re going through a lot of ups and downs in the city trying to mend broken relationships.

‘And brother, we need you,’ he repeats, ‘and that’s what we put on our trucks – we need reinforcements.

“Answer the call, be part of a great, great police department,” he says. “It doesn’t matter what happened to Breonna Taylor, we killed that bastard.”

Knight then walks over to another armored vehicle and asks the viewers, ‘Do you want to drive such vehicles and fly in airplanes? Do you want to be able to do unlimited [time] out of order? Do you want to be able to support your family?

“Do you want to kill people and get to it?” he continues.

“Join the Louisville Metro Police Department. Answer the call.’

Turhan Knight, a corrections officer since 2018, was fired from his position on Thursday after city officials learned of a video he posted online in which he tells people they can “kill people and get it done.”

Democratic Mayor Greg Fischer called the video “appalling” in the aftermath.

“There is no excuse for his insensitivity,” the mayor said in a statement. “He has utterly shamed Metro Corrections and the entire Louisville metro government.

Knight hires a lawyer for his discharge hearings, saying the video was intended as a joke based on his feelings about how ‘some officers dealt with past situations’

“I sincerely apologize to the family of Breonna Taylor and all the hardworking and ethical employees of the Louisville metro government,” he continued. “One person will not impair the good work we are trying to do on behalf of our residents.”

And a statement from Metro Corrections confirmed that the prison fired him as soon as officials could confirm the video existed and watched it for themselves.

‘Director [Jerry] Collins was disgusted by the content of the video and moved to end it as soon as possible,” the statement said. courier journal read.

“Knight’s behavior is unacceptable and does not reflect the professionalism and spirit of service we strive for at LMDC.”

Meanwhile, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, criticized the video in a statement for: WDRB.

“I think the video is very bad in taste and I am disgusted that he thought a joke about my daughter’s death was a laughable moment,” she said.

“It still shows me that LMPD and those who work with them have no respect for their criminal actions against my daughter and continue to despise me and my family.”

The local police union has now said they will not defend Knight at his dismissal hearings, with Daniel Johnson telling the Journal: “The video was absolutely appalling, and there’s no place in uniform for someone to do something so insensitive.

“We believe that the termination was absolutely justified and the right decision,” he said, adding: “Knight’s views and opinions on LMPD do not match those of FOP Lodge 77.”

But in an interview with the Journal, Knight said he put the video online after submitting his two-week notice — and Friday would be his last day with the force anyway.

He said the video was a joke, based on his feelings about how “some officers dealt with past situations,” the Journal reports, and he never intended to offend Taylor or her family, noting that he had “good times with Kenneth Walker’s family,” Taylor’s friend who was with her at the time of the shooting.

Knight then sent the paper an additional statement over the weekend: “I should have been punished, I’m not denying that, but blatant lies told to me to look good for media purposes are just wrong.

“I hope I can be forgiven, I pray I will,” he said in the statement. “I’ve made a terrible decision, there aren’t enough excuses I can give right now, but I’m very sorry.”

Knight added that he plans to hire a lawyer to represent him in his termination hearings.

Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was sleeping with her boyfriend on March 13, 2020, when police conducted a no-knock raid and broke into her apartment, shooting her and killing her.

Taylor’s murder, along with other murders of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia in 2020, sparked outrage and sparked protests that peaked that summer.

Four current and former Louisville police officers are now facing federal civil rights charges in connection with the shooting.

Kelly Goodlett, Joshua Jaynes and current Sergeant Kyle Meany were charged with falsifying a search warrant before and after she was murdered, while former Det. Brett Hankison was charged with civil rights violations for using excessive force.

Kelly Goodlett, 35, pleaded guilty in federal court on Tuesday for falsifying a search warrant that led to the March 2020 murder of Breonna Taylor

Sergeant Kyle Meany, 45, Detective Joshua Jaynes, 40, and former Detective Brett Hankison, 46, (pictured) have been charged over their connection to Taylor’s death in March 2020

Officers Myles Cosgrove (left) and Brett Hankison were fired from their roles with the police over the death of Breonna Taylor

In March, a jury acquitted Hankison on charges of willful threat. A grand jury previously acquitted the two other white officers who shot Taylor, but charged Hankison with endangering neighbors in the adjacent apartment.

A grand juror in the case later said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron presented only the wanton endangerment charges against Hankison to the grand jury.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron failed to charge Mattingly and Cosgrove with any crime last year, saying both officers had the right to fire back at Walker.

But last week, Goodlett, 35, entered into a plea deal in which she said she met Jaynes in a garage several days after the shooting, where they agreed to a false story to cover up the false evidence they had submitted to justify the botched raid.

She now faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.