Louisiana store worker fired after dumping bucket of water on homeless woman

A former colleague of Young’s said he has a good relationship with the homeless community and must have lost his temper.

The gas station is the same store where Alton Sterling was killed by Baton Rouge police officers in 2016.

The woman, Kasey Young, 44, has been fired from her job.

A shocking video showing a Louisiana gas station attendant throwing a giant bucket of water at a homeless person in freezing 80-degree weather has resulted in the worker being fired.

The clip was uploaded by the store worker in question, Kasey Young, 44. The shocking incident occurred at the Triple S Food Mart on Foster Drive in Baton Rouge on December 26.

The video opens by showing Young walking around the outside of the store with a bucket in her hands. A man’s voice can be heard walking past her, recording the action.

After dumping the water, Young says, ‘Move! I’m not telling everyone again. Move it! Clean this shit up to the f*ck’. A voice can be heard replying to Young: ‘I’m doing it!’

She continues: ‘I’m sick of this shit. You all have my whole fucking floor looking like a…’ The man’s voice tells another homeless person to: ‘Get out of the parking lot.’

The moment Kasey Young dumped cold water on a homeless person in 80-degree weather

On December 27, the store’s owner, Abdul Muflahi, publicly said that Young had been fired. He told a press conference: ‘When I got the news, I didn’t talk too much with the employee. All I told him was for him to get off the property because we don’t handle situations like that.

In a tragic coincidence, the Triple S store is the same location where Baton Rouge police officers shot and killed Alton Sterling after he was accused of waving a gun while illegally selling CDs on the premises.

In February 2021, the city of East Baton Rouge agreed to pay Sterling’s family $4.5 million after settling a wrongful death lawsuit.

As of December 27, Young was laid off from her job at Triple S Food Mart.

Prior to her firing, Young regularly posted photos and videos showing her working behind the counter at Triple S.

A separate statement from local activists said the homeless woman “will not be sleeping on the streets tonight.” The store’s white clerk, Kasey Young, was fired from her and simple assault charges were filed for which she will receive a citation.

Young regularly posts videos to her Facebook that show her at work. Just hours before the controversial video, Young posted a video in which she opened up about her love of gummy bear candy.

Speaking at the same press conference, activist Larry McGriffin said: ‘Icy water being thrown at someone in these sub-zero temperatures is simply disrespectful. You could have physically hurt this person as well.

A Triple S Food Mart employee said wafb that Young was known for feeding the homeless in the area and that she simply lost her temper on the morning in question.

Ron Ceaser speaks at a prayer vigil in the Triple S Market parking lot on the first anniversary of the murder of Alton Sterling in 2017

In a statement about the incident, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said the homeless person in question had been located by officials taken to a shelter.

On Christmas Day, a 57-year-old homeless man named Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead in the Baton Rouge area.

Blinding snowstorms, freezing rain and freezing cold that swept from Maine to Seattle over the holiday weekend are responsible for at least 64 deaths across the country.

The National Weather Service says about 60 percent of the US population faced some type of winter weather watch or warning during the widespread arctic blast.

Also, in the Deep South, cold weather has disrupted water systems after days of freezing temperatures. As temperatures plummeted in the days leading up to Christmas Day, homeless shelters in Baton Rouge announced they had expanded hours and bed capacity.