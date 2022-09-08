Louisiana state official is arrested for buying drugs from drug dealer outside fast food restaurant

A Louisiana state official was arrested Tuesday for allegedly purchasing drugs from a drug dealer outside a fast food chain.

Bridgette Hull, 37, is the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners. She was buying drugs from drug dealer Steven McCarthy, who was under surveillance, when an employee of the Louisiana Attorney General Office recognized him at a restaurant in Livingston Parish.

Hull was arrested at the scene, but McCarthy fled after a backup was called, resulting in a chase. He later crashed into another car and was arrested.

“Before they fled, McCarthy and Bridgette Hull were found to be in the middle of a drug deal,” the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The duo were charged with possession of a firearm containing controlled and hazardous substances and possession of fentanyl, meth and other narcotics, according to police. Both were also charged with intent to distribute drugs.

An acquaintance of the alleged dealer was also arrested, but his identity has not been released.

A representative from the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners was not immediately available to comment on Hull’s arrest.

Hull is being held at the Livingston Parish Detention Center with her $250,717 bail.

She earns $85,000 a year and receives a car allowance of $300 a month, according to the data. The Bureau of State Security Investigators assists officers with licensing and other educational needs, according to its website.

A special board meeting was held Wednesday by the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners to discuss the matter. The board of directors voted unanimously to replace Hull immediately.

“But she was such a good young lady,” said board member Scott Ford. ‘It’s shocking; it’s really shocking. But we’ll pick it up and move on.’

Board member Jason Wilbur added, “It’s unfortunate what’s going on because a lot of the board members are essentially trying to get away from that persona that everyone in Louisiana politics and government is corrupt.”

This isn’t Hull’s first time in hot water. The board appointed Hull to the post last year by a 6-1 vote after she fired her predecessor Fabian Blache III for sexual and financial misconduct. The lawyer.

Hull and Blache were placed on leave in 2018 for alleged inappropriate behavior in the workplace. At the time, complaints alleged that the couple was behaving sexually by giving each other public neck massages, using foul language and failing to properly submit vacation time.

The pair denied the claims, calling them “a bunch of junk” and “lusty junk.”

