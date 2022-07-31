Louisiana rapper JayDaYoungan is ambushed and shot dead by five men

Rapper JayDaYoungan was shot dead by five men who ambushed him as he and his father sat outside their Louisiana home.

The musician, whose real name was Javorius Scott, was shot in the arm at least eight times, according to his father, Kenyatta Scott.

Speaking to TMZ, Scott shared how he and his 24-year-old son were sitting on the lawn in front of their Bogalusa home Wednesday night when a black truck pulled up in front of them and three people with guns jumped out.

Scott said that when he and his son tried to flee to their home, they were met by two more people with guns who opened fire on them.

The father had his own weapon with him and fired back at the attackers. JayDaYoungan was taken to hospital with heavy blood loss and died there following surgery. His father is in stable condition in hospital.

Despite Scott’s account, police said they are only looking for one shooter and have not identified any suspects yet. Bogalusa Police Chief Kendall Bullen told TMZ his department is investigating all motives for the shooting, including gang-related activity.

JayDaYoungan was signed to Atlantic Records in 2017. He had just been released from prison in June on gun-related charges.

The rapper’s father said he did not believe the attack was gang-related and claimed his son had no conflict with anyone.

Instead, Scott said he thought the attack was fueled by jealousy, that the person behind the attack was jealous of his son’s success.

Scott said he hoped his son would be remembered as a “good, humble and respectful child.”

JayDaJoungan’s grandfather, told LC Jefferson: WDSU that the family was determined to find the killers.

“No stone will be left unturned until we know who took it,” he said,

“This is just what I hear. Someone came from behind the house wearing a ski mask and shot him. In broad daylight. On a busy road. People have become so comfortable that they think they can shoot someone and not get caught.’

Police outside JayDayYoungan’s home after he was shot dead Wednesday night

Two other shootings in which no one was injured took place nearby that same night. Police say they are linked to the attack that killed JayDaYoungan, but have not released any further details.

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette called for vigilance from community members to end the local violence.

‘The senseless shooting in Bogalusa’ [is] another tragic reminder of the pain of violent crime,” she said in a statement, “My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims. As your mayor and as a mother, I plead on behalf of our community and for our children: today must mean that enough is finally enough. Stop the violence! See something, say something.’

JayDaYoungan faced five years in prison for the gun charge, but was released in June and served time

JayDaYoungan signed with Atlantic Records in 2017. He has collaborated with rappers such as Lil Durk, Boosie Badazz, Moneybagg Yo and Lato.

In October 2021, police caught JayDaYoungan with a 9mm pistol that he was not allowed to carry due to charges against him in Texas on charges of a pregnant woman and illegal possession of Oxycodone.

He faced five years in prison for the weapons charge, but was released last month and served the time he had served.

JayDaYoungan also had $175,000 bail at the time after being arrested on Sept. 21 on charges of complicity in first-degree murder and obstruction of justice.

That arrest stemmed from an August 2020 incident where a gunman fired a gun into a crowd of about 100 people, inadvertently killing a 21-year-old. It is unclear whether JayDaYoungan was involved in the shooting.

The rapper was the proud father of a young son, whom he often shared photos of on his Instagram account

In his last Instagram post – made a day ago – JayDaYoungan rapped as he danced and played with his son.

JayDaYoungan’s most famous singles are Opps, 23 Island and Elimination. His 2019 album Misunderstood reached number 43 on the Billboard 200 charts.

After dropping out of high school at the age of 18 to take up music, the rapper saw early success releasing his music on YouTube and promoting himself through social media.

It’s unclear how much money the 24-year-old made in his short career, but a 2021 Atlantic Records press release said he had amassed at least 2.8 billion streams from around the world.