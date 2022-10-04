Louisiana Democratic House candidate gives BIRTH in campaign ad

<!–

Louisiana Democratic nominee Katie Darling delivers in a new campaign ad – featuring direct-to-camera footage and images of the candidate giving birth to a baby boy.

Darling, who takes on House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, calls on the state to have one of the country’s strictest abortion laws.

“We should put pregnant women at ease without putting their lives at risk,” said Darling, who can be seen pregnant earlier in the ad while caring for the family farm with her husband and six-year-old daughter.

The ad, which has been viewed more than a million times since she posted it Monday, features images of the candidate grimacing in her hospital bed, apparently during the birth of her baby.

She is later seen holding her newborn baby in her hospital bed while her husband watches.

Louisiana’s total abortion ban went into effect this summer after the Supreme Court struck down Roe. v. Wade.

The first candidate praised the ad Twitterwith text not mentioning abortion but pointing out the state’s low ranking in the rankings.

Louisiana ranks 50th in crime, 48th in education and 46th in health care. I am running for Congress to stop this race to the bottom because our children deserve better,” she wrote.

It begins with rural scenes from the candidate’s home in St. Tammany Parish. ‘Our family composts, collects rainwater and grows our own food. My husband and daughter helped take care of the chickens,” she says in a voiceover.

She says her husband and daughter help take care of the chickens.

“And there’s one more who will be joining us and helping out with the farm life very soon,” she adds – before the main event ad stops.

With footage of a car trip to the hospital with her husband, she talks about the threat of global warming and underperforming schools—”and about Louisiana’s new abortion ban. One of the strictest and strictest in the country.’

“I’m running for Congress because I want that better path for you. For her. And for him,” she said, looking at her newborn baby.

“I think there are a lot of people who feel connected to having a family and dealing with the challenges we face in Louisiana — climate change, education and a strict abortion ban,” she told the paper. Lafayette Daily Advertisertalking about the ad.

The 36-year-old is considered a contender against Scalise, the Republican’s No. 2, who represents the suburban district and would gain even more influence if Republicans captured the House. She says she’s “moved from bartender to CEO.”

Her son Ollie was born on September 14, according to… NOLA.com.