Louisiana congressman blasts ‘evil’ cartoon on Hulu that features mom and her ANTICHRIST daughter

A Louisiana GOP congressman criticized a recently released Disney cartoon featuring a daughter of the Antichrist and a mother who slept with Satan.

Congressman Mike Johnson warned about the animated series of a mother, who was pregnant by Satan, and a daughter who lives normal lives before strange events, including the opening of a black hole.

I couldn’t get to the remote fast enough to shield my 11-year-old from the preview, and I wonder how many other kids have been exposed to it — and how many millions more will tune in to the new series, owned and operated by the marketed by DISNEY,” Johnson wrote on Twitter Monday.

The minute-long trailer of Little Demon features dark images of satanic images and people being skinned alive.

Little Demon is an FX-created series streaming on Hulu. The comedy series features the voices of Audrey Plaza as Laura, Danny Devito as Satan, and his daughter, Lucky DeVito as Chrissy, their daughter.

FX described the series as: “Thirteen years after being impregnated by Satan, an unwilling mother, Laura, and her anti-Christian daughter, Chrisy, try to live normal lives in Delaware but are constantly thwarted by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearn for custody of his daughter’s soul.’

Congressman Johnson said he was watching the LSU game when the disturbing preview aired Sunday.

He quickly researched the show and saw that the Antichrist’s daughter was described as having “creepy fashion” and the power to “turn school bullies into piles of red gunk.”

Johnson was shocked by the few gory images and Wiccan symbols he saw in the preview.

‘Please be careful. Our job as parents is to guard the hearts and minds of our children,” he wrote.

“This culture has become alarmingly dark and insensitive, and this is not a game. Disney and FX have decided to embrace and market what is clearly bad. STAY AWAY FROM IT.’

He concluded with a Bible verse from 1 Peter 5:8: “Be sober, be watchful; for thy adversary, the devil, prowls about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour.’

Johnson’s post quickly reached 35,000 responses from supporters and critics. Some applauded him for warning other parents, while others told him to keep his “religion out of politics.”

The congressman followed up on Facebook on Sept. 6 to share that his post was viewed by more than 6.13 million people.

“Some of them are very unhappy, and that’s okay,” he wrote.

“Freedom of speech is an important principle, and in this country, of course, everyone can make their own decisions about the media they and their families use.

“But a corollary of this is that Christians are free to fulfill our obligation to ‘speak the truth in love’ (Eph. 4:15), even—and sometimes most importantly—when it may not be popular.”

Three episodes of the series are available to watch on Hulu. The trailer opens with Chrissy being bullied in a bathroom cubicle, causing her to angrily open a black hole from lasers shooting into her eyes.

The black hole then sucks people in after being skinned alive.

“I’m sorry I put this off. Your father is the devil and you are the antichrist,’ said the mother, Laura at the introduction of the minute-long trailer.

Chrissy replies, “I have to accept that you had sex with Satan!”

The preview fast-forwards to Chrissy walking through a place that resembles “hell” with Satan, her father, and vulgar creatures.

‘Hello everyone, this is my daughter. Kiss her a** or I’ll slaughter your kids,” Satan told a group of creatures in what looked like a strip club.

Floating bodies and sorcery are shown during the preview, along with dark rituals.

Social media users were outraged by the series’ release.

“Can’t Disney think of other ways to make money,” one commenter wrote. “It’s time to boycott.”

Another wrote that she was mortified when she saw the preview: ‘Luckily my kids were distracted by our dogs and didn’t pay attention, but I was in shock!’

Others didn’t seem forewarned.

The description also says it’s an American adult animated series and it looks like it will air at 9pm or later. If your children are exposed to this show, you should evaluate your upbringing and parental supervision.”

Another replied: ‘As an adult I would NOT want to be a part of this!! That’s just pure evil for everyone!’