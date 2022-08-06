Louise Thompson shares the adorable moment son Leo-Hunter, eight months, says his first words

Louise Thompson excitedly shared the moment her son Leo-Hunter said his first words on his father Ryan Libbey’s 32nd birthday.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 32, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a clip of her eight-month-old son seemingly uttering his first words as he lay in his crib.

Louise couldn’t contain her joy when she remarked, “You just said Daddy!” were lucky enough to capture the moment on camera.

The clip shows her filming the toddler asking, “Leo can you say Dada?”

Baby Leo then mumbled something incoherent before appearing to utter the words, “Dada.”

Delighted with the achievement, she screamed, “You just said it! Bubba, you just said Dada!’

Louise shared the video on her grid, captioning her post: “And just to celebrate your birthday, Leo just said his first word: Dada.

“Intentionally or not, I take it.”

While she also posted the same clip in her stories, writing, “Pretty sure my cub just said his first word.”

Proud dad Ryan also shared the moment with his followers, with the excited personal trainer commenting, “His first word was DADA. What a birthday present this was.”

Is comes after Louise shared a slew of sweet photos to celebrate fiancé Ryan’s 32nd birthday on Thursday.

The TV personality took to Instagram to show her 1.4 million followers how the Personal Trainer spent his special day.

He looked every inch the doting dad in an adorable photo of him donning a matching England football stripe with their eight-month-old son Leo-Hunter.

Alongside the snap, she wrote: ‘Leo’s present to daddy… A promise to make the England squad’

Earlier in the day, Louise spoiled Ryan with a full breakfast in bed and a present, while decorating the room with colorful balloons.

The day also marks four years since Louise and Ryan got engaged during a romantic getaway in Los Angeles.

The star shared a collection of photos on Thursday of adorable moments between Ryan and their son Leo, as Louise called him “the best dad and partner I could wish for.”

Louise began the lengthy caption by calling her partner the “best egg I know,” writing, “Today I feel incredibly lucky to be alive and by your side.

“I get to spend the day with you in person, which means I can get lyrical IN YOUR FACE about how amazing you are and whisper ALL the mischievous words I know you’d rather not share on Instagram or in public, because on the contrary to the world of TV and social media, you are a very private person.

“That said, I just want to share a quick note because everyone should know how awesome you are and wish you a happy birthday in the comments… first of all, the world would be a much better place with more you in it. You are the best father and partner I could wish for.’

Louise continued to refer to her ongoing struggles with post-traumatic stress disorder and perinatal anxiety after the birth of baby Leo, explaining that she wanted to focus on Ryan rather than their health issues.

In fact I don’t know WHAT I WOULD DO WITHOUT YOU, I’m going crazy at the thought, but I won’t do this about me or about this mental journey we’re on, instead today be about pampering youuuuuuuu and making sure you have the best damn birthday as a first time dad if possible. I hope you relax and smile a lot,” the star continued.

Before closing: ‘Love you to the 🌝 and 🔙’

Ryan shared the post again on his own Instagram Stories, thanking his fiancée while writing: “Thank you so much @louisethompson for this lovely post. I’m so lucky to have you and Leo-Hunter as my family.”

The post comes after a recent stint in hospital, with Louise now trying to lower her antidepressant dosage under the guidance of her medical team.

She had emergency colon surgery during her recent hospital stay as she continues to battle the implications of two near-death experiences with Leo’s birth last year.

If this story has touched you, please contact the Birth Trauma Association at birthtraumaassociation.org.uk

For help and support with perinatal mental illness, contact PANDAS on 0808 1961 776