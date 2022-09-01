Louise Thompson shares sweet family snaps as she details ‘four good days’

Louise Thompson is candid about ‘four good days in a row’ for the first time in a year.

The Made In Chelsea star, 32, has struggled with mental health issues and PTSD since the traumatic birth of her son Leo nine months ago.

But to celebrate the small wins, the star shared a carousel of snaps with her mom, grandmother and Leo on Instagram on Wednesday as they spent some time with the family.

Time together: Louise Thompson, 32, shared some sweet family photos on Instagram with her mother, grandmother and son Leo on Wednesday as she shared “four good days” amid her PTSD and anxiety battles

The TV personality wore a green maxi dress with a tie belt at the waist for the family day, with her dark brown locks styled in a side braid.

Louise kissed Leo’s head as she held the toddler, posing between her mother Karen and grandmother – who were both wearing pink midi skirts with white shirts.

The four generations appeared in good spirits as they giggled among themselves in the photos, enjoying a sunny day outside.

Beauty: The TV personality wore a green maxi dress with a tie detail at the waist for the family day, with her dark brown locks styled in a side braid

Stylish: Louise’s grandmother enjoyed some family time wearing a chic pink midi skirt with a white shirt

But referring to the caption, Louise explained to her 1.4 million followers that she had “four good days in a row” for the first time in a year, before going through another bad day with her health.

About the link between ‘four generations together and four good days in a row’ she wrote: ‘These are BIG achievements for me. When I took these pictures on Saturday, I had my third good day IN A ROW, for the first time in a year! And Sunday I had a good day too.

“Then the case crashed, but I don’t have to think about that now, because before this streak of bliss (which is less real bliss and more total relief from pain) I’d only had 2 good days in a row, and that’s just Happened ONCE.

‘Gosh, I always took normal moments for granted. I look at other people and I am so jealous of their normality. I hate to admit it, but it’s the truth. I want to squeeze their brains. My standards have certainly changed.’

She continued to candidly describe her health problems and trips to the hospital, explaining, “Every new week brings new thoughts, feelings, appointments, therapies, scans, blood tests, conversations, emotional releases, but most importantly new experiences and new milestones with Leo.”

She shared a quote from British writer CS Lewis that Louise called “so true,” writing: “It’s funny that nothing changes from day to day. But when you look back, everything is different.’

In conclusion: ‘I have trouble looking back with a rational mind. Either I shut out the past and just try to move on with what’s ahead, OR I get completely absorbed in the past and feel like I’m still living in that exact moment. That’s why I stopped therapy for 6 months to try and get on with life without getting over the dreaded past. My relationship with the past is a work in progress.

“Yesterday I had progress. I had a moment when I was sitting in the garden and I looked at the plants and remembered a time when all I could do in a WHOLE DAY was walk into the garden and dig a small hole to put a single plant in it. NO JOKE. Now I have a whole row of flowering plants. My brain is slowly opening this bank of torturous memories in the hope that I can process them normally. There are some real SHOCKERS OF MEMORIES LOCKED IN THERE. You wouldn’t even believe it. Like waking up to the thought that my legs had been amputated.

‘I am also over my fear of time. I can accept that Leo was born 9 months ago. Big win. I also had a thought that actually felt like I was excited about a day in the future.”

The new mom has struggled with PTSD and perinatal anxiety since she nearly died twice when she gave birth to Leo in November, who she shares with partner Ryan Libbey.

She keeps her followers updated daily with a slew of posts while staying open about her struggles.

If this story has touched you, please contact the Birth Trauma Association at birthtraumaassociation.org.uk

For help and support with perinatal mental illness, contact PANDAS on 0808 1961 776