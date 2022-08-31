Louise Thompson displays her weight gain after antidepressants increased her appetite

Louise Thompson candidly revealed that she has gained weight after taking antidepressants.

The Made In Chelsea star, 32, is battling both physical and mental health issues, including PTSD, following the traumatic birth of her son Leo, nine months.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Louise showed off her fuller figure after admitting she had succumbed to sugar cravings.

‘There were more important things going on’: Louise Thompson revealed she gained weight during her PTSD battle from taking antidepressants when she showed off her figure on Wednesday

Alongside a photo of herself in lingerie, she wrote: “I’ve put on some weight in the past two months.

‘If you take steroids, you can gain weight because your appetite increases. This is also the case for a few of the antidepressants I have taken (with the exception of escitalopram).

“The one I’m currently taking definitely makes me more hungry, especially when I feel an increase in serotonin. It’s like I immediately crave sugar and run to the fridge.

“The ulcerative colitis shakes I’ve been taking also encourage weight gain. For many people with UC or Crohn’s disease, this is a desirable side effect, as inflammatory bowel disease can cause unintended weight loss, which is very frightening.

“I had that before I went to the hospital. My body lost so much fluid. [sic]’

Struggles: The Made In Chelsea star, 32, battles both physical and mental health issues, including PTSD, following the traumatic birth of her son Leo, nine months (pictured in 2020)

Louise further noted that it was not her medication that caused her weight gain, but the fact that she had eaten more herself.

She explained: “A lot of people think that you gain weight ‘miraculously’ when you are on medication and like to blame the medication itself for weight gain, when in fact it is more than likely that you are eating more calories than usual … or adopting poor lifestyle choices.

“Often you don’t even realize you’re making these changes. I know my UC shakes are 300 cals at a time and they are only 200ml which takes me 0.01 seconds to slurp back. I’d rather eat a big slice of cheesecake, but unfortunately that’s packed with good stuff.

“I didn’t really put 2 and 2 together when I was nailing several of these drinks in a day because I had a lot of other things on my mind and I have to. Couple that with limited activity and boom, it’s not a lifestyle I’d like to sustain in the long run.

“Now that I’m out of the hospital, I don’t really have to spike these shakes out of habit (and worry they’re the only thing that makes me better) [sic].’

Honest: In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Louise showed off her fuller figure after admitting she’d succumbed to sugar cravings

Teaching: Louise then shared a photo of the back of her son’s head as she concluded: ‘I could gain 10kg of fat by Christmas, which if you’re my height is quite a big deal’

Louise then shared a photo of the back of her son’s head, concluding: ‘Zo000, if you have a calorie surplus (eating more than the energy you burn), then you will probably gain weight over time, like me. .

“It wasn’t until I really started using our @turtlemethod nutrition app again last month that I noticed I was eating way more calories than usual, often exceeding my maintenance by 600/700 kcal per day.

“It definitely makes it harder to maintain or lose weight if your appetite is stimulated, I’ve learned that firsthand, but I DO have a choice to move on.

“I actually didn’t give as*** because I’ve had much more important things, but I don’t want to exceed 700 calories a day or else I could gain 10kg of fat by Christmas, which when you’re my height is quite a big problem.’

The reality star has struggled with PTSD and perinatal anxiety since she nearly died twice when she gave birth to Leo in November.

As many as 17 percent of new moms experience postnatal anxiety after giving birth, studies suggest.

It is thought to be caused by a combination of the shock of parenthood, hormonal fluctuations, and the impact family life has on sleep and stress levels.

If this story has touched you, please contact the Birth Trauma Association at birthtraumaassociation.org.uk

For help and support with perinatal mental illness, contact PANDAS on 0808 1961 776