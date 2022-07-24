Louise Redknapp takes to the stage in a crop top as she performs in Newcastle for Northern Pride

Louise Redknapp looked cheerful as she took the stage at Newcastle’s Town Moor as part of the Northern Pride weekend on Sunday.

The singer, 47, looked effortlessly chic in a black crop top and matching dark wide-leg jeans.

The former Eternal band member wore a cream colored jacket over the track and also added a black Gucci belt.

Louise elevated her frame in a pair of towering pointed-toe heels and rocked a glamorous makeup palette with a smoky eyeshadow.

The star is adorned with various gold jewelry, including a link bracelet and layered chains.

She styled her long blonde locks poker straight from a center parting as they flowed down her bust.

Louise beamed as she performed her hits for the crowd at the Newcastle event.

The singer, who shares her two teenage sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, recently took to Instagram to document her getaway to Mykonos.

Louise showed off her enviable bikini physique in clips she shot while on vacation with sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13.

The TV personality shared a highlight of their Greek getaway, capturing the fun they had in the sun with some friends.

Louise shot clips of herself in several stylish bikinis as she topped up her tan over the family vacation.

The TV star included snippets of time she spent with friend Lucy Eames, who took her son Ollie on vacation.

Louise had herself and Lucy make tequila shots together, and also proudly included clips of her two sons.

She showed Charley chewing during an alfresco lunch, and Beau showed off his soccer skills during a practice session on the beach.

The mother of two also showcased her sons’ different styles, with Charley dressed in a tropical print shirt for dinner while Beau opted for a baby pink polo shirt.

Louise wrote alongside the video: ‘Had the best time with my boys and our friends during our summer vacation… see you next time Mykonos.’

And shortly after landing back from Greece, Louise was back at work, presenting the fashion segment on ITV’s Lorraine on Tuesday.

The stunner looked effortlessly stylish in a pair of mom jeans and an oversized white shirt, which she paired with animal print shoes and a Goyard tote.

The escape comes after Louise reunited with her ex-husband Jamie as they both paid tribute to their son Charley when he attended his school-leavers dinner earlier this month.

The singer took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself with her lookalike son, writing: ‘So proud of my boy and my best friend. School leavers dinner tonight. Next stop Uni.’

Jamie also shared a photo of herself and Charley together, with the ex-footballer looking smart in a black suit.

He captioned the photo: “Epsom college leavers ball . Wow ! you were on [fire]! I am so proud of you and the man you turn into @charley_redknapp.

“You’ve made great friends for life. Ps, maybe we should work on your bow tie game.’

Jamie welcomed baby Raphael, seven months, with his partner Frida Andersson last year. Frida has four children with her ex-husband, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.