Louise Redknapp shares sweet tribute to Caroline Flack as she promotes Flackstock Festival doc

Louise Redknapp has shared a beautiful tribute to Caroline Flack in honor of the Flackstock Festival documentary, which aired Sunday.

Curated by the late presenter’s family, the event was captured in a one-off documentary and was hailed by viewers as a “wonderful celebration of life” and a “wonderful tribute”.

Louise took to her Instagram to share the film’s trailer, saying that participating in the festival was an “honour.”

She wrote: ‘It was an honor to be a part of this amazing day in memory of my girl @flackstock

‘Thank you to Caroline’s wonderful family and all the team who made this all possible and helped raise money for all the fantastic charities.

“Tomorrow Sunday, August 28 on SkyMax and Sky Showcase at 7.30pm you can tune in to the Flackstock documentary and see all the highlights and behind the scenes of this very special day

‘And always remember… Be Kind xxx’.

Flackstock, which took place on July 25 at Englefield House in Reading, was organized in memory of the late presenter Caroline who tragically died by suicide in February 2020 at the age of 40.

In the documentary, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at the organization and in the run-up to the festival.

Caroline committed suicide in February 2020 after a concerned friend who was staying with her went shopping and left her alone in her London flat.

The producer friend was unable to return to the flat when she returned. She called Caroline’s father Ian who was given access to the flat where he found the star’s body.

Caroline was described by friends as feeling “on her own” and “seeing no way out,” and she struggled with her mental health and antidepressant use before her death.

The TV presenter’s death was confirmed at the time by the family, who said: “We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on February 15th. We ask the press to respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”