Louise Redknapp looks effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble

She is a former member of the girl band Eternal, but has also embarked on a very successful solo career.

And Louise Redknapp released her hits at a performance at Trentham Gardens in Staffordshire on Friday night.

The star, 47, looked effortlessly stylish in an all-black ensemble, sporting a shoulderless jumper and high-waisted trousers for the energetic show.

She was tied at the waist with a gold Gucci belt to add a touch of glamour, and increased her height with towering black stilettos.

The beauty wore her honey tresses in a half-up-half-down style and opted for glamorous bronzed makeup while she busted the crowds.

She looked like she was having a great time on stage as she made a few moves and he sang.

It comes after Louise admitted last month that she was considering moving to the United States to be around son Charley while he attends college in Arizona.

The star said that while she was proud of her eldest child, 18, she struggled with the thought of being apart and “crying about it ten times a day.”

Louise revealed: “I keep crying. I’m crying about 10 times a day right now, like someone is nice to me, I start crying like, ‘Sorry, it’s just that my son is going to college.’

She continued in a conversation with Subway: ‘Anyone who has had children goes to college, says it’s normal. I’m super proud of him, but God, I’m going to miss him.’

Louise added that although she had wanted to move to the United States with Charley, she did not want to disrupt the life of youngest son Beau, who she shares with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp.

She explained, “It’s something I would do, but I have Beau. Beau’s life is still very much here and Beau is only 13 so I would never go to another country if Beau’s life is here, school, football and of course his father so I would never take him and I would never leave him. ‘

“There are days when I think it would be nice to experience another country and get a bit of a fresh start, but I also don’t know what I would do for work.”

Louise’s comments came after she revealed the impact ex Jamie’s new marriage had on their sons.

Ex-footballer Jamie married model Frida Andersson, 38, in October 2021 and welcomed their first child, son Raphael, in November.

Yet Louise revealed that she has postponed dating to focus on being “the single staple” for Charley and Beau after her divorce in 2018.

Talking to HELLO! On life four years after her divorce, Louise confessed to the breakup and Jamie’s new marriage has had a lasting impact on their sons.

“I felt this as a mother and, to put it in the most respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when Jamie clearly got married and started a family,” she explained.

Explaining why she hasn’t dated recently, Louise said, “Their lives have changed and I felt like I had to be their only staple.”

“That’s just something a lot of moms would feel, I guess.”

She revealed that she “doesn’t browse dating sites,” Louise said. “I’m not averse to dating or meeting someone.”

“My boys will be fine with me dating or going out with someone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I’m happy. Like they’re saying, ‘Yes mom, you should do that.’

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage following Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Frida and Jamie share seven children, with the model also being the mother of four with her ex-husband, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.