Louise Redknapp hasn’t dated since her divorce because ex Jamie’s new marriage had a lasting impact

Louise Redknapp has spoken out about her ex-husband Jamie’s new marriage, revealing the impact it had on their two teenage sons.

The singer, 47, said she has postponed dating to focus on being “the only staple” for sons Charley, 18, and Beau, 13 after her divorce in 2018.

Ex-footballer Jamie married model Frida Andersson, 38, in October 2021 and welcomed their first child, son Raphael, in November.

Family first: Louise Redknapp has spoken out about her ex-husband Jamie’s new marriage, revealing the impact it had on their two teenage sons Beau, 13, and Charley, 18

Speak with HELLO! On life four years after her divorce, Louise confessed to the breakup and Jamie’s new marriage has had a lasting impact on their sons.

“I felt this as a mother and, to put it in the most respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when Jamie clearly got married and started a family,” she explained.

Explaining why she hasn’t dated recently, Louise said, “Their lives have changed and I felt like I had to be their only staple.”

New marriage: Louise’s ex-husband Jamie married model Frida Andersson, 38, in October 2021 and welcomed their first child, son Raphael, together in November

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage after Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing

“That’s just something a lot of moms would feel, I guess.”

She revealed that she “doesn’t search dating sites,” Louise said. “I’m not averse to dating or meeting someone.”

“My boys will be fine with me dating or going out with someone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I’m happy. Like they’re saying, ‘Yeah mom, you should do that.’

Louise and Jamie split in 2017 after 19 years of marriage following Louise’s stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

Blended family: Jamie has a close bond with his boys and co-parents of the teens with his ex-wife (Pictured with Beau, Charley and son Raphael on a July holiday)

Frida and Jamie share seven children, with the model also being the mother of four with her ex-husband, American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

Louise and Jamie reunited last month when they both paid tribute to their son Charley, who was on his way to his high school leavers’ dinner before moving to Arizona this month to attend college.

The singer took to Instagram to share some pictures of herself with her lookalike son wearing a nice black suit with a red bow tie.

Former Eternal star Louise wrote: ‘So proud of my boy and my best friend. School leavers dinner tonight. Next stop Uni.’

Proud Parent: Louise reunites with her ex-husband Jamie as they both paid tribute to their son Charley as he attended his school-leavers dinner last month before moving to the US

Jamie also shared a photo of herself and Charley together, with the ex-footballer looking smart in a black suit.

He captioned the photo: “Epsom college leavers ball . Wow ! you were on [fire]! I am so proud of you and the man you turn into @charley_redknapp.

“You’ve made great friends for life. Ps, maybe we should work on your bow tie game.’